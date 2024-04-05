Department of Correction searching for inmate who walked away from Idaho Falls worksite - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Department of Correction is still searching for an inmate who walked away from an Idaho Falls worksite.

Daniel Eugene Palmer, 48, was last seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday. IDOC officials told EastIdahoNews.com he had been a resident at the Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center when he walked away from his job site.

Palmer’s criminal record in Idaho includes a conviction for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and eluding a police officer from Kootenai County, according to an IDOC news release.

He was eligible for parole since Sep. 16, 2022, and his sentence was to be discharged on Jan. 21, 2025, IDOC said.

Palmer is white, 6 feet tall, 225 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue button-up shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

Palmer could be driving a stolen black 2010 Honda Accord, the release said.

Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call 911.