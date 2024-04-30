Easy recipe for tortillas (3 ingredients only) - East Idaho News

It takes just three ingredients to make this super easy recipe for tortillas or unleavened bread. Whether you are wanting to celebrate Cinco De Mayo, Passover, or it’s simply Taco Tuesday in your household, this homemade flour tortilla recipe is for you.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons oil vegetable or olive

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup water

1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions

Place all ingredients in a large bowl. Stir together with a spoon until a dough is formed. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and knead the dough just a few times until smooth. Separate the dough into 8 sections and roll each section into a ball. Using a rolling pin, roll each ball of dough out into a thin circle about 6-7 inches in diameter. Lightly spray a medium nonstick skillet with cooking spray and place it over medium heat. Add tortillas, one at a time, and cook for about one minute on each side, or until lightly browned. Serve warm. Enjoy!

