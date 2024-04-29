Farmers markets are gearing up for the season, and some open Saturday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Looking for fresh food, unique gifts, and a way to support local? Many farmers markets in eastern Idaho are kicking off the season this Saturday.

East Idaho News compiled a list of some of the area’s popular farmers markets and when they open. Take a look at the list below.

Idaho Falls Farmers Market

Opening: Saturday, May 4. The market will run until Oct. 26. Click here for more info.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays

Where: 600 Memorial Drive, Idaho Falls

The market will feature about 140 vendors. Check out this Facebook post for the list of vendors.

Idaho Falls Farmers Market: Nights in Ammon

Opening: Wednesday, June 5. It will run until Aug. 28.

Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays

Where: McCowin Park in Ammon at 3074 Targhee Street

Click here to apply to become a vendor.

Portneuf Valley Farmers Market

Opening: Saturday, May 4. The market will run until October. Click here for more info.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays

Where: Historic Downtown Pocatello, 435 West Center Street on the 100 block of Garfield, in front of the Marshall Public Library.

Check out the food trucks that will be coming to the market:

There are other options for this market too.

Revive @5

Opening: Wednesday, June 5. It will run until Aug. 21.

Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays

Where: Historical Downtown Pocatello at Lookout Point

There will be a Thursday market in Chubbuck too. Click here for more information on that.

Rexburg Farmers Market

Opening: Friday, May 10. It will run until Sept. 27. Click here for more info.

Hours: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays

Where: Madison County Fairgrounds

Free local flowers will be given to women while supplies last on opening day.

Iona Farmers Market

Opening: Thursday, June 6. It will run until August.

Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays

Where: Iona Square, 3548 North Main Street

Click here to register as a vendor.

Do you know any other farmers markets that are your favorite and should be added to the list? Please email us at news@eastidahonews.com.