Ian Munsick and special guests coming to Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is taken from a news release from Mountain America Center.

IDAHO FALLS — Ian Munsick returns to the Rockies with “The Country & WESTern Tour” this fall. He will be making a stop at Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on Oct. 1 with special guests Bryan Martin, Ole 60 and The Songs Swap (Jenna LaMaster, Faren Rachels, and Kasey Tyndall). Tickets start at $37.00 plus applicable fees and went on sale Friday, April 12, at Ticketmaster.com.

Wyoming native Ian Munsick has built a staunch fan base across the United States, touring coast to coast and proudly bringing the West to the rest with his sawing fiddle and sky high voice. Now, the Warner Music Nashville recording artist is returning to his roots due to fan demand, announcing his nine-show The Country & WESTern Tour this fall.

“This tour is absolutely stacked with talent.”

Running from Sept. 6 to Oct. 5, 2024, The Country & WESTern Tour will feature a rotating lineup of guests including Shane Smith & the Saints, Randy Rogers Band, Bryan Martin, Ole 60, Zandi Holup, Ryan Charles and The Song Swap (comprised of Jenna LaMaster, Faren Rachels and Kasey Tyndall). Honing in on the Rocky Mountain region that fostered Munsick’s budding career, the tour will make stops in Bozeman, Montana; Grand Junction, Colorado; Casper, Wyoming and more.

“We’re coming home!!! I am fully aware that the majority of our shows are East of the Rockies, that’s why we are dedicating The Country & WESTern Tour to the folks that have been here from day one!,” Munsick proclaims proudly. “This tour is absolutely stacked with talent and we’re bringing it back to where it all started… THE WEST. These will be our biggest and best shows yet, and I cannot wait to show you what we’ve built over the last few years. Get your tickets before it’s too late!”

The tour is sponsored by Boot Barn, the largest western and workwear retailer in the nation. Boot Barn named Ian Munsick a brand ambassador under Boot Barn Live, their newly launched program celebrating country artists with meaningful ties to the West. Ian Munsick joins additional acclaimed country artists who are leading Boot Barn’s deepening engagement within the world of country music.

Munsick recently released the deluxe version of his sophomore album titled White Buffalo: Introduce You To God. Timed to the one-year anniversary of White Buffalo, Introduce You To God is produced by Munsick and Jeremy Spillman and features five new songs, including the title track, which invites his son and listeners to join him as he introduces them to God through His greatest creation: nature. It’s this interconnection between his longing for the land and its inspiration on his lyrics that left The New Yorker proclaiming in a recent feature, “Ian Munsick puts the western back in country.”

For his full tour schedule and to follow along with updates, visit IanMunsick.com or follow @IanMunsick across social media.

