Ian Munsick performance to benefit Highland High School - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Bannock County:

POCATELLO — Rising star Ian Munsick is set to perform at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on Thursday, June 22, and is donating a portion of ticket sales to the Highland High School Fire Recovery.

In light of the recent events at Highland High School, Munsick is stepping up to help. For every ticket sold, he will donate $1 to the fire recovery. Bannock County has agreed to also donate $1 for each ticket sold.

The Wyoming-born recording artist and multi-instrumentalist is hitting the road for his Long Live Cowgirls Tour on the back of his new sophomore album, “White Buffalo,” released in April 2023. The 18-track album spans unfiltered tales of romance and ranch life, hard-working anthems with honkytonk hooks, and mountain-time odes to family and forever-young fun.

“Come on out, June 22, it’s all for a great cause. I cannot wait to throw down with you, Pocatello,” Munsick said.

Catch Ian Munsick perform hits like “Long Live Cowgirls,” “Long Haul” and “Me Against The Mountain”.

Tickets are on sale now at bannockcountyeventcenter.us or at ianmunsick.com. Gates open at 5 p.m., with Ian Munsick scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m.

More acts will be announced for the Amphitheatre's 2023 Summer Concerts in the coming weeks.