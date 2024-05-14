Police ask for help locating Pocatello woman missing since last week - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing since Thursday.

Jalaire Louise Smith was last seen around 1:30 p.m. May 9, according to a Facebook post from Pocatello Police. Officers do not know where she may be, the post says.

Smith is described as being 26 years old and Caucasian, 5’2″ and 134 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt, black leggings and black boots.

Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call Pocatello Police at (208)234-6100.