Judge lowers bail for man who pleaded guilty to aggravated battery after attorney claims he's 'struggled at the jail' - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Bond amount has been reduced for a Chubbuck man who pleaded guilty to two felony counts of aggravated battery with the stipulation that he wear a GPS ankle monitor if he is released.

Kyler-Orion Rory Loseth, 18, initially faced two counts of rape after the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office charged him as an adult at 17. After reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, however, those charges were amended in exchange for guilty pleas.

RELATED | Chubbuck boy, 17, to be charged as an adult for rape

Loseth was arrested last April following an investigation by the Chubbuck Police Department, which began when officers received reports of sexual assault.

During their investigation, officers learned that Loseth had forced sexual favors from two young boys. They also learned Loseth had threatened to shoot his guardian with an airsoft gun. Click here for more information on this case.

On March 5, two weeks after Loseth pleaded guilty, defense attorney Rilie Fry filed a motion for bond reduction or O.R. release (no-cost bail).

At a hearing Friday, new defense attorney J. Scott Andrew told District Judge Cody Brower that Loseth “has had struggles at the jail.”

Andrew said that Loseth has been “picked on a bit” and was moved to solitary after an injury suffered forced Loseth to wear a hernia belt. The attorney added that Loseth did not represent a flight risk.

Prosecuting attorney Erin Tognetti did not oppose the motion but asked that the judge require Loseth wear a GPS tracking device.

Loseth, Tognetti said, is “somewhat manipulative,” leaving some concern he could manipulate his family into helping in an attempt to flee.

Brower, after hearing arguments from both sides, told Loseth that once a defendant pleads guilty to a crime, they sacrifice their right to bail. The judge said he appreciated the accountability taken by the 18-year-old who pleaded guilty to “significant crimes” with what could be “significant penalties.”

After addressing his concerns, Brower agreed to permit Loseth to bail, lowering the bond to $10,000 — from $50,000 — with the stipulation that Loseth wear a GPS ankle monitor and be responsible for the cost of the device. Brower told Loseth that he was not allowed to leave the state without express permission.

As of Tuesday morning, Loseth had not yet posted bond.

Loseth faces 15 years in prison for each of the two charges. He is scheduled to appear in court before Brower for sentencing on June 7.