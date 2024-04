AMMON — A large structure fire in Ammon had many of you concerned Wednesday night.

But, Ammon Fire Department Fire Chief Steven Berg said, it was just training “to educate firefighters a little more.”

Firefighters had been doing the training over the past couple weeks at a donated structure at 3715 South Ammon Road, Burg said.

As of 9 p.m., they were just getting ready to put the fire out.

