Local high school student wins $750 in business pitch competition - East Idaho News

REXBURG – A Madison High School junior earned the top prize at a business pitch competition Monday night.

Seventeen-year-old Lachlyn Golder was awarded $750 at the first-ever Madison High Business Pitch Night. Lachlyn’s Closet — which she launched in October — finds old quilts and blankets from thrift stores, estate sales and garage sales and transforms them into hoodies and crew necks.

She’s planning to use the money to buy a better sewing machine and a serger to reduce the time she spends on each item.

Lachlyn is already making money with the venture and thought it would be a good fit for the competition.

“I took (business and entrepreneurship classes) and I guess it payed off,” Lachlyn tells EastIdahoNews.com. “This is something I’m super passionate about and I would love to continue to do. Having all of these mentors has helped so much.”

Skies & Shine, a newly created airplane cleaning and detail business, took second place and won the $250 prize. All the contestants received $100, thanks to a last minute donation from Circle of Love, a bridal shop in Rexburg.

All the prize money was donated by Kettle Embroidery and Crispy Cone.

RELATED | ‘Shark Tank’ winner hosting business pitch competition in Rexburg Monday

Jennifer Barzee organized the event. She’s a business teacher and advisor for Business Professionals of America, a national club that’s available to students at Madison High School. Barzee got the idea for this competition while she was working with a group of local business leaders.

She wanted to know how to teach students to be successful in the real world.

Lachlyn is one of five students who participated in the event.

“I’ve had so many people explain to me what being a business owner is and how to (get everything off the ground and make it profitable). I wouldn’t have been able to do it without so much help. Mrs. Barzee was such a big help,” says Lachlyn.

“Shark Tank” winner Jeremy Carlson hosted the pitch competition. Between 75 and 80 people attended and Barzee is pleased with the response.

She’s planning to make it an annual event and invite other schools to participate. More information is available on the competition’s website.