Man in custody life-flighted after vehicle strikes police car - East Idaho News

FRUITLAND — Two people, including one police officer, were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash near Fruitland Friday, April 19.

The crash occurred at about 9 p.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 95 at milepost 64.2.

Idaho State Police report a Fruitland police officer was stationary in a patrol car with the rear warning lights blazing on the northbound lane of US-95, according to a news release. A 27-year-old Meridian man was in custody in the rear seat.

Reports show a 71-year-old man from New Plymouth was traveling northbound on the highway in a 2007 Toyota pickup. It’s unclear why, but the man struck the rear of the patrol car.

The 27-year-old in custody was taken by air ambulance to a local hospital. The police officer was also taken to the hospital by ground ambulance. Their condition is currently unknown.

Cleanup took around 1.5 hours, according to ISP.