Moving company opens first eastern Idaho location - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho is one of the fastest-growing states and a new business aims to capitalize on that trend.

Two Men a Truck, a moving company based in Michigan, opened its first eastern Idaho location on Friday at 2333 North Yellowstone Highway, Bldg. 2 Unit 4.

The franchise has 430 locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Ireland and the UK. The Idaho Falls location is the company’s third location in the Gem State. It provides moving trucks and storage for customers.

“We’ll go as far as the customer is willing to pay for our services,” Lucas Keefe, part-owner and general manager of the Idaho Falls store, tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Keefe grew up in Boise and helped launch a Meridian location about five and a half years ago. He’d explored much of the area and was ready to expand into new territory. That’s how the Idaho Falls location came about.

He started working as a mover with Two Men and a Truck when his attempt to become a firefighter didn’t work out. He initially saw it as a temporary job until he figured out his career and ultimately worked through the ranks into a management position.

The company later awarded him a scholarship to start a franchise in Idaho.

“I had to take that opportunity and run with it,” Keefe says. “It was an in-between job that turned into a career and I’ve loved every day.”

Courtesy Lucas Keefe

He gets a lot of satisfaction from helping people through a stressful time and that’s what keeps him going.

Keefe would like to eventually branch off and own franchises in other states.

Meanwhile, he’s happy to be doing business in eastern Idaho and he wants to give back to the community through the Movers for Moms Drive. Through May 3, Two Men and a Truck is helping mothers in need by collecting donations for the Bingham Crisis Center in Blackfoot.

Requested items include grocery store and gas station gift cards, hygiene products, clothing, household items, pantry items and organizational things like laundry bags, hampers and bins. Monetary donations are accepted as well. The wish list items is included below.

Donations can be dropped off at the Bingham Crisis Center at 288 North Shilling Avenue. There are a dozen other drop off locations in Blackfoot and Pocatello. See the list below.

“Giving back to the community is something I’ve always wanted to do,” says Keefe. “It’s actually one of our core values and I’m grateful for this opportunity to give back to those who need it most, especially mothers right before Mother’s Day.”

Movers for Moms is an annual donation drive the company participates in. It has other drives throughout the year, including Movers for Mutts and Movers for Military.

To schedule a move or learn more, visit the company’s website. You can also call the Idaho Falls location at (208) 500-3070.