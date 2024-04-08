Semi-truck hits power line, causing outages in Rigby and Ririe - East Idaho News

RIRIE — A semi-truck hit a power line Sunday night, causing parts of Ririe and Rigby to lose power.

According to Jefferson County spokeswoman Jennifer Fullmer, around 9:59 p.m., a 49-year-old man driving a semi-truck was traveling northbound on 4700 East 68 North.

The driver reportedly told police that another car was driving toward him in the southbound lane with bright lights, causing him to veer off the road. The truck clipped a power line wire which then snapped the top of a power pole off.

The semi-truck sustained front-end damage, but no injuries were reported, and the driver was not transported to the hospital.

Rocky Mountain Power arrived on the scene to repair the power pole. It was estimated that it would take about eight hours until power was restored to all affected areas in Ririe and Rigby.