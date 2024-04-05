Skeletal remains found at Willard Bay in Utah identified; officials investigate suspicious death - East Idaho News

OGDEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A medical examiner has identified the human skeletal remains found in Willard Bay on March 30 as Elijah Peck, 42, of Garland, Utah the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Deputies are investigating Peck’s death as suspicious, “as is protocol when a cause of death cannot be immediately determined,” Chief Deputy Sheriff Cade Palmer said in a Facebook post. Investigators believe Peck was last seen in May 2023 and was not reported as missing.

“However, as this is an ongoing investigation, these details are subject to change,” Palmer said.

Peck’s remains were found in a remote wetland area within the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge on the northwest side of Willard Bay last Saturday.

Deputies did not release further information, but asked anyone with knowledge that could help the investigation to call 435-734-6530 or email detectives@boxeldercounty.org.