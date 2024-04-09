'Suspicious male' trying to break into houses in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is taken from an alert from the Bonneville County Emergency Communications Center.

Police say a “suspicious male” in the area of Sonora Drive and Oakhurst Avenue in Shamrock Park is checking for unlocked doors and trying to make entry into houses.

According to a Facebook post by the Idaho Falls Police Department, IFPD received a report around 10:30 a.m. that a suspicious man had entered a home on Caspian Drive.

The suspect was confronted by people inside and left.

Police say the person that called 911 followed the man and saw him hop multiple fences and try to open numerous doors on Sonora Drive, before witnesses lost sight of him.

It’s unknown if he is armed, and he is presumed dangerous at this time.

He is a white male, approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall, 170 pounds, with dark short hair and ripped-up clothing.

Only open your doors if you recognize the person knocking.

If you have seen or have any information, contact the Idaho Falls Emergency Communication Center, (208) 529-1200.