Three candidates compete to become a Power County commissioner - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — Three candidates are competing to replace an incumbent commissioner.

Current Commissioner Delane Anderson is not seeking re-election. Republicans Chris Fehringer, Kade Smith and Lynn Scherer are all seeking to replace him.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each county candidate. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less. EastIdahoNews.com is publishing the answers in their entirety, and without any grammatical or style editing.

EastIdahoNews.com had to cut a response short due to it exceeding the word limit.

The primary election is May 21. Because there are no Democrats running, the election will be decided in the primaries.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Fehringer: As a life-long resident of American Falls, my wife Heather and I have had the privilege of calling this community our home. Both Heather and I graduated from American Falls High School and went on to attend ISU, where we both received our Associate Degree in Marketing and Management. Together, we raised our two children, Kimberlyn Fitch married to Brody Fitch, and Chase Fehringer married to Shalayne Fehringer and our grandson. Growing up on a family farm and being a farmer, I have always been actively involved in the agricultural industry. Also being a local business owner has given me insight on the challenges and needs small business owner face. In addition, I have gained valuable experience and knowledge about local government as a superintendent for the city of American Falls. I have also been actively engaged in the community where Heather and I have both been 4-H leaders and she is a member of Rotary, I have served as President for the Idaho Junior Rodeo Association, coaching Little League Baseball, basketball in both junior high and high school, and high school softball. Furthermore, I have served on the Power County Fair Board for several years, which has given me valuable insight into the needs and interests of our community.

Smith: I grew up in Glenns Ferry Idaho farming and ranching with my family. After graduating High School I decided to attend Brigham Young University. I graduated from BYU with a dual degree in Economics and Statistics but that is second best to meeting and marrying my beautiful wife Jesalee. After graduating my wife and I moved to American Falls Idaho to join my family at NAPA Auto Parts. We have owned and operated the NAPA store for over 20 years and we have expanded to Aberdeen and Blackfoot. I have volunteered in many ways from serving a two year LDS mission, coaching youth programs, and scouting. I have served on the American Falls city Planning and Zoning committee for the past 10 years. I have also served on the Falls View Cemetery board for the past 5 years, the last 2 as the chairman.

Scherer: I was born in American Falls at the Schiltz Memorial hospital. I spent the first three years of my life living in the Gardner Hotel in American Falls with my family while my Dad worked with his father on a small dry farm and 30 head dairy and my Mother worked different jobs in American Falls. In 1961 they had saved enough money to purchase dry grazing acreage east of American Falls and started the Cow/calf ranch that I grew up on. This type of upbringing taught me work ethics that have followed me throughout my life. My wife, Teresa and I have raised our Daughters in Power County and have been watching our Grandchildren grow, as they all live in Power County. My career has been in agricultural sales and business management with companies in Power County. I have a very good understanding of the people and workings of the County. I served 22 years on the American Falls Rural Fire District Commission. I served on the Power County Radio Communications Advisory Board for many years. I am well rounded in the understanding of how taxing districts work and have the background in business to serve in the position of Power County Commissioner.

Why are you seeking political office? Briefly explain your political platform.

Smith: I have a desire to serve my community. I feel my experiences and skills would be a great asset to resolving issues and stimulating growth. I have also been encouraged by multiple members of Power County to run, and now is a time I can make a positive difference. My political platform is maintaining and improving our services and safety to our county. Efficiency and accountability are key components to having economic growth and development.

Scherer: I am seeking the office of Power County Commissioner because I would like to be involved in the positive and progressive forward movement of the county. Representing and preserving the integral rights of all the Citizens is very important to me. I am running as an Independent on the ballot because local politics, I believe should not feel the heavy pressure of Partisan politics. Local decisions and solutions to issues should be that of a Commissioner that listens to all and makes the voice of their constituents the driving force.

Fehringer: We have deep roots in American Falls spanning four generations. I believe it is important to take an active role in the community. This is something that I learned from my dad, Ed Fehringer, who was a Lions Club member and served on the hospital board. He taught me the importance of being involved and making a difference in the community.

I strongly believe that fostering economic opportunities is of the utmost importance in promoting future growth within our community. By investing in infrastructure and attracting businesses that create jobs, we can significantly contribute to the development of our local economy, bolster our tax base, and ultimately generate more employment opportunities.

What areas in your county need immediate improvement? What actions will you take to address those needs?

Scherer: I am not running for this office with an agenda. I believe the current Commissioners have done their best at making decisions for the operations of the County. I would, if elected, gather information and knowledge of each issue faced by the commission of the county and educate myself thoroughly on each. Only then would I be able to present possible changes or solutions that would, when implemented, benefit the whole of the County.

Fehringer: I believe it is important to understand that there are a wide range of needs. To narrow it down to needs that need immediate improvement can be challenging. Before one can determine these needs, it will be necessary to make sure that you have all the information available to you so that you can make an informed decision. Once I have that information it will allow me to take the necessary steps to address these needs.

Smith: After watching meetings on zoom, talking to the city and county workers, and community members, the one that comes to mind is communication. My commutation skills are 80% listening and 20% talking. I know investing my time gathering all available information is the best way to make a good decision. I believe we all want what is best for our county. We need to communicate and build upon each other’s ideas and find common ground to build a better county.

What are the greatest long term challenges facing people in your county? What is your plan to meet those challenges?

Smith: I feel sustainable growth is a long term problem. In the business world if you are not growing you’re dying. In many ways that applies to our county. The community I grew up in is declining. Many businesses have closed and the school attendance is shrinking. It is sad to see, and I don’t want that to happen here. We need to focus on making Power county a great place to start a business, buy a home and start a family. I will look for opportunities to facilitate current and new business growth. We need to invest more into our children and their futures.

Fehringer: One of the greatest long-term challenges is the issue of rural depopulation. Many small rural counties are experiencing a decline in population as young people move to urban areas to search for better job opportunities and amenities. This trend can lead to a shrinking tax base and a decrease in economic vitality. In order to address this challenge, it is crucial for us to explore and embrace all opportunities that arise within our county. By doing so, we can take full advantage of the potential they offer and ensure a prosperous future for our community.

Scherer: Long term challenges facing the people in Power County? Experiencing growth, attracting business that will contribute to the tax base to alleviate the burden that is placed on the current population of the county. It not only takes new business, but also new residents to live and work in the county. Looking at the issues that are keeping people from living in Power County and addressing those issues would be of main concern to me.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Fehringer: Start by thoroughly understanding the issue from multiple perspectives. You need to consider all viewpoints, and options on the issue. Evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of each perspective. Based on the information and discussions, develop potential solutions, or approaches to address the issue and work towards the best solution. I believe it is important to be available to constituents through various ways of communication whether it be sitting down meetings, emails or over phone calls.

Scherer: The views of all constituents are an important part of reaching solutions and concluding issues with decisions that benefit the citizens of the county best. I will have an open door to communicate all issues with constituents in an equal manner. Any and all types of communication would be sought, if the people would be willing to respond. Possibly a quarterly information letter sent to constituents would help.

Smith: I will have an open door policy. I believe finding common ground only comes from acute listening. Listening to what people are saying gives you only part of the problems. Many times there may be underlying problems that are not letting you get the real solutions. The one thing I would ask, if you approach me with a concern or problem, is that you have a possible solution to the issue. I will not turn anyone away who will be respectful and wants to make our county better.

What parts of the county budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget that cuts could be made?

Scherer: County budgets almost always have underfunded and overfunded lines and entities. The only way for a newly elected official to determine which is which, is having all of the income and expenditure figures to study. In my opinion all parts of the county functions should be funded fairly and equally as determined by the needs first and wants second.

Smith: As a business owner, I’m a firm believer in fiscal responsibility. I expect people and departments to do the job they are hired to do. As to more funding or cuts I can’t truly say one way or the other. I will say I will review the budget thoroughly and make adjustments accordingly.

Fehringer: It is imperative to consider all relevant information before making any decisions regarding the budget. As we are all aware, managing budgets has become increasingly challenging, with costs constantly on the rise. Having experience in the local government, I have gained a deep understanding of the budgeting process and the challenges it presents. I strongly believe this it is vital to have access to comprehensive information in order to make informed decisions that may have a direct impact on the budget.

What is the role of local media in your community? How can county officials work to have a better relationship with the media?

Fehringer: We currently publish a weekly paper that is distributed every Wednesday. It is crucial for us to maintain a strong relationship with our readership to effectively keep the residents informed about the latest issues and events happening within the community.

Smith: We have a wonderful community paper, Power County Press, that does a great job of informing our citizens about what is going on in the county. I will freely talk with, and share information with the Press, and look forward to working with them.

Scherer: Local media for Power County is the Power County Press. I believe there is always room for improvement in utilizing the local media more, possibly by putting more information in the Press about issues that the county is facing currently and upcoming. Not just printing minutes of past meetings where decisions have already been made.

Voter turnout and participation continues to be low in Idaho. What efforts can be made to stimulate greater voter involvement in elections and government?

Smith: That is a good question, one of the best things about being a citizen of the United States is the freedom we have to choose. Voting is an expression of our desire to effect change in our country. We need to continue to encourage voters and make information easily accessible and easy to understand. This would help to make voters feel more comfortable to vote.

Scherer: Voter participation in Idaho continues to be low. I believe this is happening because the constituents have become so disinterested in local government happenings. They believe it does not matter what their views are or what they think of an issue. Stimulating voter involvement takes continued and consistent education of the public on issues that impact their daily lives. We do a good job of telling them they need to get out and vote, but we fail to inform and educate them of what issues they are voting for—not just candidates, but candidates that will take their opinions, views and ideas and do something with them.​

Fehringer: I think as a candidate education and awareness are key. Increasing public awareness about the importance of voting and the impact it has in shaping government policies and decisions. This can be done through campaigns, school programs and community events. It is also vital to use social media platforms to get this information out to our younger people to learn about the importance of voting.