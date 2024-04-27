Three candidates vie for spot as a Power County commissioner - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — Three candidates are vying for an open position as a Power County commissioner.

Current Commissioner Ronald Funk is not seeking re-election. Republicans Robyn Adkins, Jason Todd Povey and Launa Lee Snow are all hoping to replace him.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each county candidate. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less. EastIdahoNews.com is publishing the answers in their entirety, and without any grammatical or style editing.

The primary election is May 21. Because there are no Democrats running for the position, it will be decided by the primary vote.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Adkins: I am a born and raised Idahoan, attending American Falls schools through high school graduation and earning a bachelor’s degree in health education at Idaho State University. I married my high school sweetheart at age 23, and together we loved raising six children who have blessed us with 12 wonderful grandchildren.

I have been a business owner in American Falls for 15 years as an Event Planner and Caterer.

For the last three years I have taught Culinary Arts classes at American Falls High School as a Career Technical Teacher, and I learned that I love the young people of our community! They have great power for good, and they inspire me to feel that the best is yet to come.

Povey: I am a born and raised 4th Generation Power County resident, deeply committed to its well-being and growth. My diverse career spans agriculture, IT, and public service, underpinned by a solid education from Idaho State University and technical expertise certified by VMware, Microsoft, and CompTIA. My upbringing on a farm in Pleasant Valley instilled a robust work ethic. I’m a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, My service taught me to adapt and overcome any challenge. I also served as a Systems Administrator for Madison County for 6 years which deepened my understanding of how county government functions and the critical role of technology in public administration. Currently, I serve as the Chief Information Officer at Power County Hospital District for 14 years, where I apply my skills to improve our organization’s infrastructure and services on a tight budget. My tenure on the city council, highlighted by my efforts to bring broadband access to every home in American Falls demonstrates my dedication to community development. I’m known for my straightforward approach and willingness to make tough decisions when necessary. My deep roots and broad experience uniquely position me to nurture Power County’s growth and preserve its heritage.

Snow: I am Launa Lee Snow. I was born, raised, and educated in Power County. In my younger years our family would travel to Montana to the family ranch. Where we learned the importance of agriculture at a young age. After high school, I married Evan Snow. We have three daughters who we raised in Power County.

After our wedding, I joined my husband on his family’s farm. Those early years were filled with lessons in just how vital agriculture is to our community.

In my life, I worked at the Cardinal Market, harvest jobs for local farmers, the American Falls Police Department, and run several businesses of my own. Whether working for someone else or myself, I continue to be amazed by the impact agriculture has on businesses, families, and individuals who call Power County home.

During my time with AFPD, I assisted with adult domestic violence and sexual assault cases. This led me to volunteer my time with the Power County Victims Advocacy for the past 15 years. I also serve on the board of directors of the American Falls Housing Authority. I have been there for over 25 years.

For the past 26 years, I have owned and operated Power County Collections and Snow Property Management. I work with a wide range of businesses and individuals to find housing and manage their rental properties.

I know how to work with people on a one-on-one basis as well as government agencies to find solutions that work for real people.

Why are you seeking political office? Briefly explain your political platform.

Povey: I’ve witnessed firsthand the challenges and opportunities our community faces. I’m driven by a desire to leverage my experience and skills to enhance government transparency and address issues such as high property tax rates, sustainable growth, and preservation of our agricultural heritage.

My platform focuses on fostering inter-agency cooperation and ensuring efficient, effective service delivery. During my tenure on the City Council of American Falls, we initiated the fiber project, which significantly improved internet access and connectivity for residents and businesses, fostering economic growth and educational opportunities. Seeing the positive impact of such initiatives, I am eager to bring the same level of commitment and change to the entire county.

I believe that with thoughtful leadership and a collaborative approach, we can make Power County an even better place to live and work.

Snow: I am running for Power County Commissioner because this is my home.

I have received so much during my life from this place and the people who also call Power County home. Because the people of Power County have been so kind and loving, I have tried to return that kindness by giving myself through volunteering and public service to keep our home a great place to raise a family.

The opportunities and lessons I have learned have blessed me with the skills and resources to be an effective commissioner.

My work in the financial sector has given me the insight to manage the monetary resources of the county to best benefit the maximum number of residents. I recognize the effort every taxpayer must make to contribute each dollar. I have the experience to make sure each of those dollars goes as far as possible.

Adkins: My desire as Power County Commissioner is to promote healthy, safe, and thriving communities throughout Power County by providing opportunities that will foster growth, education, and the success of our families.

What areas in your county need immediate improvement? What actions will you take to address those needs?

Snow: The biggest issue facing Power County right now, in my opinion, is the lack of affordable housing. Everyone needs a safe place to live that they can afford along with the other expenses of life. As a Power County Commissioner, I will bring my experience working and volunteering in the housing rental industry to make sure planning and zoning ordinances, along with building codes, are working together to promote safety and growth throughout the county.

The other thing that concerns me about the housing situation is the distribution of available homes. We need to make sure there are homes in places near to jobs all over the county. I will keep an active eye on the strategic plan for the county to make sure codes and ordinances do not prevent growth where it is needed.

Adkins: Time is such an important commodity to everyone, I know. Many people working within Power County live outside of its limits, spending precious time traveling long distances between work and home each day. I would like to promote opportunities for residential building development that will assist the people working in our communities to live here. This would provide an opportunity for increased family time together and would improve support of our schools, economy, and local businesses.

Povey: One of immediate needs is the staffing challenges facing our law enforcement agencies. Ensuring public safety is paramount, and a well-staffed and supported police force is crucial to maintaining a safe and secure environment in Power County. To address this, I plan to work collaboratively with other agencies and stakeholders to develop targeted initiatives that attract and retain dedicated officers. This includes competitive compensation, professional development opportunities, and a supportive work environment. By fostering a culture of respect and support, we can ensure that our law enforcement agencies are equipped to protect and serve our community effectively.

What are the greatest long term challenges facing people in your county? What is your plan to meet those challenges?

Povey: Power County faces significant long-term challenges, including high taxes that risk pricing long-standing residents out of their homes. To address this, we must work towards fairer and more manageable tax rates. Another major challenge is providing opportunities for our younger residents to build their lives here. This involves not only expanding our technological infrastructure, such as broadband access, but also fostering economic opportunities that allow them to work and raise their families within the community. These efforts are crucial for sustainable growth.

Adkins: An increase in year-round employment opportunities for Power County citizens is very much needed. Attracting and supporting industry, businesses, and educational or training opportunities will help satisfy this need in our county.

Snow: The greatest long-term challenge facing Power County is balancing the need to keep this a great place to raise a family and build a business, while remaining ready to move forward with the times.

It is very easy to sit back and enjoy the good times, but that can also lead to taking a break from preparing for the next advancement or need.

I want to take a hard look at the overall strategic plan for the county so that we are ready to accommodate the next industry or housing development with logical planning. It is folly to think that Power County can never grow. It is equally foolish to not do our best to plan for that growth and allow it to just happen with no thought to the underlying needs of the county and its people.

Planning for the future means taking the time to hear about the needs and wants of Power County residents while keeping in mind the special nature of this area that makes us want to call it home.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Adkins: I feel the best leaders are those focused on serving ALL the people they represent while helping promote wise use of the county’s resources.

Public officials have a responsibility to provide transparency of their service tenure. I would communicate with interested parties through conversation, email, or social media to learn their concerns and to share important information.

Snow: My work brings me into contact every day with the widest range of circumstances the people of Power County are facing. I have learned over the years the value of each person’s journey. I have also learned, throughout that time, how to find solutions that work best for all parties involved in any particular situation.

The answers may not always be comfortable for everyone all the time, but being able to put in place a plan that gives Power County the best chance at growth without losing the things we hold dear is very important.

This means taking as many perspectives as are willing to be shared with me and doing the investigation and research to make the most informed and balanced plan possible.

Povey: I will leverage my proven experience from my City Council position, where active listening and clear communication were key to my effectiveness. I will continue to use these skills to ensure that everyone’s voice is heard and respected.

I believe in facing complex and controversial challenges head-on, not kicking the can down the road. Tackling these issues requires open dialogue,thorough research, and a willingness to consider all viewpoints. I aim to seek consensus where possible and make decisions in the best interest of the entire community, even when they’re tough

What parts of the county budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget that cuts could be made?

Snow: The need to balance needs and wants is present in every aspect of being a public official. My primary concerns when it comes to budgeting and health and safety, making sure we are providing the resources to emergency services and law enforcement they need to take care of the rest of us.

As a business owner and mother, knowing that Power County is a strong place to protect lives and property takes a large worry off my shoulders whenever I consider making investments in my home and business. Other businesses are looking at the same thing when considering locating in Power County. It is very important that confidence is always in place.

When it comes to cutting budgets, it is very hard to cut one particular thing because someone depends on every service the county offers. A trend I intend to continue. Rather than making a drastic cut in one area, I intend to watch for every possible efficiency to keep costs as low as possible.

Povey: Managing our county budget amid rising inflation and costs is challenging. Areas such as law enforcement require increased funding to ensure our officers are adequately supported. I commit to carefully reviewing the budget to identify potential savings and strive to ensure taxpayer money is used effectively, keeping in mind the best interests of Power County residents.

Adkins: I would like to help Power County invest more heavily in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and public safety. Working together with city officials and law enforcement is a good place to start understanding how to make this happen.

Revising the budget to weed out unnecessary expenses can often free up a substantial amount of funds.

It is also important to remember that the budget money comes from Power County citizens, and it should be used in a way that benefits them most. Areas where budget cuts can usually be made include administrative costs, non-essential programs, and redundant services.

What is the role of local media in your community? How can county officials work to have a better relationship with the media?

Adkins: Local media plays an essential role in getting information out to the public for review and consideration. County officials should be thoughtful of those reporting the news by being willing to reach out — and respond — to the media, inviting them to meetings, sharing public interest points, and explaining important issues.

Povey: The local media plays a crucial role in improving transparency and building trust within our community. By ensuring that local government activities and decisions are communicated clearly and openly, the media helps hold public officials accountable and keeps the community well-informed. We can enhance our relationship with the media by actively providing information, facilitating media access to government processes, and encouraging journalists to cover stories that matter to our residents. This partnership is essential for fostering a transparent, informed, and engaged community.

Snow: Local media is the best way to communicate with constituents. I feel it is best to be as transparent as possible with residents, and that means taking a proactive approach to communicating what the commissioners are doing and why.

I plan to work closely with all local news outlets through press releases and interviews to reach as many people as possible.

Voter turnout and participation continues to be low in Idaho. What efforts can be made to stimulate greater voter involvement in elections and government?

Povey: Encouraging active civic engagement is vital for a robust democracy. By initiating community forums and advisory committees, we can foster deeper involvement from our citizens in the decision-making process. For our younger residents, creating mentorship programs and educational initiatives can empower them to take an active role in shaping the future of Power County. It is crucial that we all participate in our governance to ensure a responsive local government.

With two current commissioners not seeking reelection, Power County faces a significant loss of leadership experience. It is crucial to elect a candidate with both experience and proven leadership abilities. My diverse background and current roles demonstrate my capability to lead and address our county’s challenges. I am that candidate, ready to serve and Power Progress’ for Power County. I would appreciate your vote.

Snow: The most effective thing I can do to improve voter turnout is reminding the voters of Power County that elections are the first step in shaping their home. Who is making the decisions that impact their daily lives makes a huge difference. The first step in participating in the way our county is run is voting.

In the zone I am running to represent, there are candidates from just one side of the ticket, which means the choice of who the next Power County Commissioner representing zone 1 will be, is effectively happening on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 or early voting will be May 1, 2023.

I truly hope Power County will trust me enough to select me as their next Power County Commissioner, but more important for them is to take part in making that selection by voting.

Adkins: Often, people don’t participate because they don’t know how to. Technology now makes things so easy. For example, advertising through social media platforms, providing QR codes, or similar, can assist voters to understand how to register. After registering, registrants should receive email/text reminders of when and where they can vote.