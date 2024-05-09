Local man wants you to experience Island Park in his new vacation rentals - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

ISLAND PARK

Vacation rentals with breathtaking view open in Island Park

A look inside the bunkhouse suite at Hardrock 50 Rentals in Island Park. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

ISLAND PARK – Like many people, Ray Pierce enjoys spending time in Island Park.

The 63-year-old has called it home for 40 years, and as of about two weeks ago, he now owns 17 vacation suites at 3575 Yale Kilgore Road. It’s called Hardrock 50 Rentals. Hardrock comes from the name of his gravel pit near the Hardrock Mine close to the Montana line. And “50” has multiple meanings behind it.

“In my first life, I was a pipefitter working in all 50 states. I want to welcome people from all 50 states to come and stay in my cabins,” Pierce says in a news release. “I eventually want to landscape a rock garden in the shape of the U.S. and have people fill it in with rocks from their state.”

The suites have a breathtaking view of Sawtell Peak, which sits north of the parking lot. The business has a Western look to it, and each room has full-size beds, along with a kitchen, refrigerator, microwave and free WiFi. Take a tour in the video above.

He and his small excavation crew broke ground on the project 18 months ago and followed it through to completion. The hard work and perseverance of his team is how Pierce says he was able to complete it so quickly.

“I don’t think things through a lot — I just do things. We drew this up on a sheet of paper, and the next thing you know, I was building them,” Pierce tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Owning a business like this is a dream project for Pierce. The initial idea came to him about two years ago, and he wanted to build a western town. It eventually evolved into the Hardrock concept.

The Island Park Caldera is one of the area’s many attractions. Pierce got the vision for the business atop the caldera about two years ago while looking at the Tetons.

“It was a clear day, and (the view) was stunning. That’s what Ray’s vision is. He wants people to experience what he’s been able to experience in 40 years of living here,” family friend and co-worker Lisa Lete says.

And Pierce loves the location because it’s in close proximity to a variety of recreational opportunities in any direction.

Though Pierce has no ambitions to expand his rental property, he eventually wants to add a lake on the land where his gravel pit sits and build a lodge or other rental property at that location.

To make a reservation or learn more, call (208) 851-8531. You can also visit the Facebook page or send an email to hardrock50rentals@gmail.com.

The outside of a vacation suite at Hardrock 50 Rentals. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

BIZ BITS

CEI celebrates opening of new greenhouse

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls School District 91’s Career & Technical Education Center has a new greenhouse on campus for the FFA class.

A ribbon cutting Wednesday morning officially opened Andy’s Greenhouse at 450 E Street. Plants are now available for purchase.

Bob Martin of Martin Brothers Farms donated money to help make the greenhouse possible. The donation will be under the name Andy Martin Farms. The greenhouse is named after Bob’s late son Andy.

Farm Bureau also donated money to help build the greenhouse.

The students and staff are excited about the addition. Previously, they had to grow the plants inside the building. This will now give them the chance to work in a more realistic environment.

Students have been moving the plants into the greenhouse over the last few weeks.

Staff and students pose for a photo in front of the new greenhouse | Courtesy CEI

Supplement and apparel company relocating after 4 years of business, hosting grand opening

REXBURG – Bucked Up in Rexburg is changing venues.

The Utah-based supplement and apparel company recently moved to a new building at 12 West 1st Street inside Rexburg’ T-Rex Plaza. The shopping plaza is home to other businesses, such as Little Caesars, NAPA Auto Parts, Quick Ship & Copy, and more.

The new store hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. In-store specials will be availble during its grand opening weekend. The specials include “buy one get one free” for energy drinks, $5 t-shirts, discounted products, and more.

