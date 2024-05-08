Jefferson School District 251 breaks ground on new Career Technical Education Center - East Idaho News

RIGBY — Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield and other elected officials were in Rigby Tuesday afternoon as Jefferson School District 251 broke ground on a new Career Technical Education building.

Construction on the 30,000-square-foot steel building is now underway on the Rigby High School campus. The building will house an auto mechanic shop, robotics, cyber security and certified nursing assistant programs.

District Superintendent Chad Martin is hopeful it will be complete by the end of December.

“I think we’ve got everything in place. Obviously, some things are outside your control. (Barring any potential delays), the plan is to have it completed by then and we’re excited for that,” Martin tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The project is being funded by a $5.3 million grant awarded by the Idaho Career Ready Students Program in November. It comes in the wake of two bonds the district failed to pass in 2023. The original plan was to convert the middle school into a CTE center, so it’s an added bonus for the district to get a brand-new building.

Critchfield’s office played a role in making the funds available to the school district, which she referenced during her remarks at the groundbreaking.

“Part of the team I have in Boise are your local representatives. Two of them — Sen. Van Burtenshaw and Rep. Jerald Raymond — helped support the legislation in order for us to have the grant. Thank them for that,” Critchfield told students.

The high school currently has a thriving CTE program in a building just north of where the new building will sit. Martin says it’s “bursting at the seams” and the new building is an expansion that will provide much-needed additional space for students and teachers.

R & M Steel in Caldwell donated the initial framework structure for the building. Martin is grateful for all the support and for the grant that made this project a reality. He’s excited to see the building’s completion and open it up to students.

“It all came together and it’s going to be a great resource for students,” Martin says.

Critchfield recognized all those who have contributed to make this project happen.

“All that is happening here is going to pay off,” Critchfield told the crowd. “I can’t wait to see what this is going to do in your community. I’m so happy to be part of it.”