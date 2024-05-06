Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation hires new executive director - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – There’s a new face at the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation.

Bryan Chaffin was hired as the nonprofit’s new executive director last month. He brings a variety of experience to the position, including a background in real estate, business development and strategic leadership.

In a news release, Chaffin says he’s excited to implement initiatives that “promote sustainable growth, support local businesses and create inviting spaces” for people to enjoy.

“I am thrilled to join the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation and to have the opportunity to contribute to the continued growth and success of this vibrant community,” Chaffin says. “Downtown areas are the heartbeats of cities, and I am excited to work collaboratively with the downtown stakeholders to ensure that downtown Idaho Falls remains a dynamic and thriving cultural center of Idaho Falls for all.”

Chaffin’s appointment comes after a turbulent year for IFDDC. Debora King was hired in August to replace Catherine Smith, who was hired as the city’s economic development administrator in June.

Smith was hired as the executive director in 2017 and initially left in February 2022 to take a job with the Idaho National Laboratory. She returned to the position about a month later.

It’s not clear why King stepped down after a short time.

Chaffin is taking over at a pivotal time for downtown Idaho Falls. The city is experiencing unprecedented growth and development opportunities. His track record of “fostering partnerships and driving impactful change positions him as a valuable asset to the IFDDC and the broader community,” according to the news release.

He’s excited to continue working with stakeholders and partners to “build a vibrant future for downtown Idaho Falls.”

“We are delighted to welcome Bryan Chaffin as the new Executive Director of the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation,” says Kevin Cutler, IFDDC Board Chair. “His expertise, passion, and vision will be instrumental in advancing our mission and realizing the full potential of downtown Idaho Falls.”