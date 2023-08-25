Idaho Falls Downtown Development announces new executive director - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation has a new executive director, the organization announced in a news release on Thursday. The corporation is looking forward to its “next adventure” with Debora King at the helm.

Originally from Canada, King brings 11 years of experience as an executive director to Idaho Falls. She spent several years in Alaska — where she met her husband of 25 years — and Maine.

“King is coming to us from Brunswick, Maine,” Courtney Hernandez, communications and events coordinator for Idaho Falls Downtown Development, told EastIdahoNews.com. King has family who live in the west, and she is moving to be closer to them, Hernandez said.

“I am very excited to be a part of IFDDC that focuses on downtown, the heart and soul of our community,” King said in the news release.

King plans to build on the foundation laid out by her predecessor, Catherine Smith. Smith was the executive director for six years before accepting a position for the city of Idaho Falls.