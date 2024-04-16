Two candidates competing to become Fremont County Sheriff, but only one will be on the primary ballot - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY – Bart Quayle, chief deputy for the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, is hoping to be the county’s next sheriff.

Current Sheriff Len Humphries is not seeking re-election. Quayle is running as a Republican and will be on the ballot in the May primary. Mark Byerhof, who is unaffiliated with a political party, is also vying for the position and will be on the ballot in November.

Though Quayle does not have a contender in the primary, we wanted to give voters a chance to get to know him. We sent him a questionnaire with eight questions. Each response was required to be 250 words or less. His unedited responses are included below.

The primary is May 21.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Hello, thank you for the opportunity to introduce myself. I’m Bart Quayle, first and foremost husband to my wife Anndee of 23 years. Anndee and I have been blessed with two wonderful children. As small business owners, we are not just invested in our community because of my candidacy; we are part of its fabric. Our children attend local schools, and we are active in our church, where we’ve learned the importance of fellowship and support.

With 25 years of experience, I’ve risen through the ranks from patrol officer to Chief Deputy (of two Idaho Sheriff’s Offices), gaining invaluable experience in all facets of Sheriff’s Office operations. I hold a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership from the University of Charleston and have specialized training in behavioral science and leadership. I graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2019, which has equipped me to tackle modern-day challenges in law enforcement. Throughout my career, I’ve prioritized communication, open-mindedness, and critical thinking, believing public safety is a partnership between the community and the Sheriff’s office.

Off-duty, I’ve been involved in volunteer work with the Lions Club, the South Fremont Fire District for several years (where I currently serve as the elected fire commissioner), and, most recently, the Rotary Club of St. Anthony. My professional life has been steeped in public service, managing teams, budgets, and cross-agency collaborations to improve public safety.

As your Sheriff, I will apply my expertise to serve with integrity, lead with courage, and ensure justice for all community members.

Why are you seeking political office? Briefly explain your political platform.

As a Republican candidate for Sheriff, I seek to uphold law and order, protect communities, and ensure residents’ safety. My platform emphasizes law enforcement excellence through professional training, accountability, and transparency. I will prioritize community policing, enhance collaboration with other agencies, and focus on crime prevention to combat crime effectively.

With crime evolving at such a fast pace, public safety is paramount. I will implement innovative strategies by embracing technological advances and staying focused on emerging threats. Community engagement and partnership are crucial; with many ways to communicate today, listening to residents’ concerns should make building trust and positive relationships easily achievable.

Supporting Sheriff’s Office personnel is a priority. I will prioritize their well-being, training, and resources to attract and retain top talent. Fiscal responsibility is critical now more than ever. I will manage the budget efficiently, heavily weighing each purchase to ensure taxpayer dollars are used responsibly for public safety.

I aim to lead with integrity, uphold the rule of law, and work collaboratively with the community to create a safer environment. I am committed to serving as a Republican Sheriff candidate dedicated to the safety and security of all residents.

What areas in your county need immediate improvement? What actions will you take to address those needs?

As your Republican candidate for Sheriff, I recognize that the immediate improvement areas in our county lie in strengthening our law enforcement team through strategic recruitment, retention, and professional training.

Firstly, in terms of recruitment, we face a challenging environment where the demand for highly qualified law enforcement professionals exceeds supply. I will implement a strategy that seeks to attract the best candidates. We will engage with local schools, universities, and community partners to highlight the rewarding career opportunities in law enforcement. Additionally we will utilize digital platforms to reach potential recruits where they are most active.

To improve retention, we must create a supportive work environment where our deputies feel valued and have clear career advancement opportunities. I will advocate for competitive salaries and benefits to ensure we can retain our experienced deputies. Leadership and mentorship are essential at every level, and we will establish a mindset focusing on the physical and mental well-being of our deputies, as their work is often stressful and demanding.

Professional training is non-negotiable. I pledge to provide our deputies with top-tier training beyond basic law enforcement skills, including crisis intervention and de-escalation. We will ensure our training programs are continually updated to align with the latest best practices and technological advancements, preparing our deputies to tackle modern-day challenges effectively.

By concentrating our efforts on these key areas, we will build a Sheriff’s office equipped to ensure the safety and security of our community and uphold the highest standards of professionalism and community trust.

What are the greatest longterm challenges facing people in your county? What is your plan to meet those challenges?

Our county’s paramount long-term challenge amidst rapid growth and high tourism is ensuring public safety, effectively managing resources, and preserving our community’s quality of life. As your Sheriff, my concern will primarily be maintaining public safety, managing resources effectively, and keeping the quality of life that makes our community a destination of choice. Understanding my role as Sheriff is just as important as understanding the interconnectivity with other county departments and community stakeholders, which is essential for a comprehensive approach to managing growth and tourism.

With more people and tourists come more demands on our county deputies regarding public safety. We must ensure that our office grows in step with our population, specifically growth in training, strategy, and technology integration to improve efficiency and responsiveness.

Our county’s infrastructure and resources will be under increasing strain. We must work closely with other county agencies to plan for this growth, ensuring that our roads, emergency services, and public utilities can handle the increased load. My office will actively partner in preparing for and anticipating these challenges.

As Sheriff, I will be dedicated to preserving the quality of life that keeps many residents loyal to our county and attracts people to support our local business owners. I will focus on the rule of law, including protecting our local heritage and beautiful landscape. In conclusion, I am committed to a vision of our county that remains a safe and wonderful place to live, work, and visit.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

As the sole Republican candidate for Fremont County Sheriff, I am committed to operating the Sheriff’s office with Republican values like accountability, cost-efficiency, and due process. However, I am resolute in my commitment to equal emergency service for every citizen, even those with differing political views.

I will engage with residents by regularly being present in the office, engaging in county commissioner meetings, and living in this great community. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office’s social media sites are a great tool for engagement, and if elected, I plan to maintain and improve my campaign website (quaylesheriff.com) to continue the dialogue. These initiatives, with the good old-fashioned ability to meet with the Sheriff in person, provide multiple platforms for citizens to voice their concerns and contribute to shaping the priorities of the Sheriff’s office.

I often tell my kids (and remind myself) that we were all given two ears and one mouth for a reason; we should listen twice as much as we talk. My approach to leadership is built on listening, communicating the truth (no matter how hard it may be), and moving toward a common goal as a team. In essence, as Sheriff, I will ensure that the law is enforced fairly and that the safety of our county’s residents remains the highest priority. My commitment is to be a Sheriff for all, where every voice is heard and respected.

What parts of the county budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget that cuts could be made?

As the sole Republican candidate for Sheriff, I firmly believe in fiscal responsibility and ensuring that taxpayer dollars are allocated efficiently to serve our community. Recognizing that the Sheriff’s office is one entity within the more extensive county government system is essential. Solid leaders acknowledge the partnership that must exist with County Commissioners and other elected officials to work towards a shared goal of broad public service. As mentioned earlier, focusing on recruitment and retention is a must. We must ensure that our deputies have the training, equipment, and personnel necessary to keep our county safe and respond effectively to any situation.

Furthermore, mental health services are often intertwined with law enforcement, and providing additional resources to address mental health and addiction issues can reduce the burden on our local criminal justice system. Recently, I was invited to attend a community conversation about the Center for Hope Recovery Center opening in Rexburg, it was exciting to collaborate and see what our excellent Sheriff partners to the south are doing. We must also invest in technologies that increase efficiency, such as updated body cameras and record management systems.

In terms of budget cuts, we must scrutinize our budget every year for inefficient spending. I support conducting regular audits and performance reviews to identify inefficiency and expect to be held accountable for spending.

Ultimately, my goal is to ensure that the Sheriff’s budget reflects our priorities: safe communities, upholding the rule of law, and prudent stewardship of taxpayers’ money.

What is the role of local media in your community? How can county officials work to have a better relationship with the media?

As a Republican candidate for Sheriff, I firmly believe that while maintaining a transparent and cooperative relationship with the media, it is also crucial to balance this with respect for the integrity of complex investigations and the sanctity of our judicial system.

The media plays an indispensable role in informing the public. Still, law enforcement must ensure that this does not compromise the confidentiality and integrity of active investigations. In recent years, we’ve learned the importance of protecting sensitive information, specifically why details are held temporarily in confidence and the potential consequences of prematurely releasing information, such as compromising an investigation, endangering witnesses, or influencing potential jurors. To ignore this principle would only perpetuate the costs to taxpayers in potential lengthy appeal processes later. This delicate balance protects our citizens’ rights and ensures justice can be served without prejudice.

If elected Sheriff, I would ensure that our office maintains an open-door policy with the media while providing necessary training for officers on interacting with media representatives, ensuring that all communications uphold the law and respect the judicial process. By doing so, we can maintain public trust and ensure the constitutional rights of all citizens are upheld.

Voter turnout and participation continues to be low in Idaho. What efforts can be made to stimulate greater voter involvement in elections and government?

Election security is not just a talking point; it is a scorching topic and remains our republic’s foundation. Enhancing election security involves rigorous voter identification procedures to safeguard against fraud while ensuring these measures do not disenfranchise legitimate voters. Our county clerk does an excellent job of investing in the latest technology to protect our voting infrastructure from cyber threats and ensure that our citizens’ votes are accurately counted and reported without external interference.

Moreover, we need firm legislation that punishes election fraud to the fullest extent of the law. As Sheriff, I will work closely with election officials to investigate and prosecute any instances of fraud. The message must be clear: we welcome every eligible voter to participate but will not tolerate attempts to subvert the democratic process.

We can build trust in the system by taking these steps to secure our elections. When people trust their vote counts, they are more likely to participate. As your Sheriff, I pledge to protect our community and our elections, ensuring that every voice can be heard and every vote securely counted.