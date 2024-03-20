Fremont County sheriff not seeking re-election, will step down after 16 years in office - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY – After 16 years as Fremont County’s 30th sheriff, Len Humphries is calling it quits.

The 68-year-old Egin man will complete his fourth term at the end of the year. In a conversation with EastIdahoNews.com, Humphries says the reason he isn’t seeking reelection is because “it’s time to retire.”

“We have some kids who are scattered across the country and we’re going to spend time visiting with them. Photography is one of my passions and I look forward to doing more of that,” he says.

Though he’s retiring, he and his wife, Johanna, will still be around. They’re happy to call Fremont County their home and they aren’t planning to move. But they may spend some time in a warmer place during the winter months.

As Humphries looks back on his time in office, what he’s most proud of is “the number of outstanding and professional officers” working there who have “learned how to take care of our communities.”

The people he’s worked with and his interactions with members of the community is what he’s going to miss most.

“We have great support here in Fremont County for the sheriff’s office and for law enforcement. I’ve had great employees who have done excellent jobs. I’ll miss working with them, but the time to step aside and let somebody else move in (to this role) is here,” says Humphries.

Sheriff Len Humphries, right, speaking at a recent event. | Courtesy Len Humphries

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Bart Quayle is hoping to be the county’s next sheriff. He’s running as a Republican in the May primary. Mark Byerhof, who is unaffiliated with a political party, will also be on the ballot in November.

EastIdahoNews.com will post in-depth stories about the candidates in the future.

Meanwhile, Humphries says his most memorable case as sheriff, by far, is the Chad Daybell case. He and his team are actively preparing for his murder trial, which begins April 1 in Ada County.

This is the only murder case he’s been involved in as sheriff. He points to several other murder cases earlier in his career, including two in Ashton and one in Island Park. He did not elaborate further.

“We’ve had some over the years, but nothing quite like the Daybell case,” he says.

Humphries got his start in law enforcement as a reserve deputy in 1982 before becoming a full-time deputy in 1988.

Humphries explains he was working as an HVAC control specialist at Ricks College pursuing a career as an electrical engineer when a friend invited him to become a reserve officer.

“I thought it would be an opportunity to serve the community. I enjoyed the things I learned and working with the people here,” he says. “It’s now been a lifelong career.”

He started working under Sheriff Terry Thompson, the longest-serving sheriff in the county to date. Humphries has fond memories of working with him.

The sheriff’s office staff was much smaller in those days — less than 20 people. As a result, he and his fellow deputies played many roles. Not only was he a patrol deputy, but he was also a crime scene photographer. He was also a member of the search and rescue team.

Humphries in his younger days as a Fremont County deputy. | Courtesy Len Humphries

Humphries recalls a particularly memorable case he was involved in as a deputy. An intoxicated Australian lumberjack had broken someone’s leg during a bar fight in Ashton. He and Ashton Police Chief Tom Mattingly responded.

“Tom had a patrol dog, Thunder, a Rottweiler,” Humphries remembers. “We got there and the (suspect) was sitting there with his head on his arms. I reached up and snapped handcuffs on his hands. He brought his arms back and flexed. I could feel his strength and thought, uh-oh.”

Thunder was sitting there, raised his lip and growled. The suspect “just melted” at that point and they were able to take him into custody without any problems.

With a staff of nearly 50, the number of employees at the sheriff’s office has more than doubled since Humphries started 36 years ago.

Much has changed in law enforcement over the years. Changes in technology, such as smartphones, is one of the most prominent. While that has resulted in other types of crimes, it’s also been helpful in other situations.

“If someone is stranded or lost in the mountains, if they can call 911, it takes about 30 seconds and we know where they’re at,” he says.

An expansion of the jail has been in the works for several years and Humphries is thrilled to see it completed during his final year in office.

He’s grateful for all the community support over the years and he hopes that support will continue with the new sheriff. Whoever his successor ends up being, Humphries offers some advice.

“Meet the community and let the community get to know them, who they are and what they stand for,” he says.

WATCH OUR INTERVIEW WITH HUMPHRIES IN THE VIDEO ABOVE.