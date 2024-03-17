Chad Daybell's trial will be livestreamed. Here's what you need to know if you want to be in the courtroom. - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — Chad Daybell’s murder trial will be livestreamed when it begins in two weeks but those wishing to attend the Ada County Courthouse in person must abide by an administrative order.

Judge Steven Boyce issued the order as final preparations are underway for jury selection, which is scheduled to start April 1. The order is similar to one Boyce signed before Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial last year and lays out rules for those attending the trial in-person.

An online ticketing system will be used for those who want a seat in the courtroom. Attendees will log onto the Daybell section of Ada County’s website the business day before they want to attend and reserve a seat on a first-come basis. There will be no priority or designated seating for media and standing is not allowed in the courtroom.

Unlike Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial, there will be no overflow rooms in the Ada County or Madison County Courthouses. Those who do not get a courtroom ticket are encouraged to watch the proceedings online.

All spectators will have to follow the courtroom order, including the following points:

Everyone will be screened through security. Handbags, backpacks and other items are subject to inspection.

Cell phones and other electronic devices must be off or in silent mode. They can not record, photograph or transmit sounds, images or video from the courtroom.

Attendees may not wear buttons or items that display messages of any kind.

Any activity or behavior which is considered disruptive may result in removal from the courtroom.

Daybell, who married Lori Vallow two weeks after his wife Tammy Daybell died in October 2019, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Tammy and two of Lori’s kids – 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Boyce is allowing the trial to be livestreamed with court-operated cameras. EastIdahoNews.com will stream proceedings daily and be in the courtroom when jury selections begins April 1. Reporter Nate Eaton will recap the events of each day during ‘Courtroom Insider’ – a program livestreamed weeknights from Boise at 6:30 p.m. MDT.

The trial is expected to last 8-10 weeks and Daybell could face the death penalty if found guilty.