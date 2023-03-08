Judge issues rules for Daybell trial attendees, overflow room will be set up in Madison County

ST. ANTHONY — Lori Vallow Daybell’s murder trial will be live-streamed to a room in the Madison County Courthouse for the public to watch when it begins next month.

District Judge Steven Boyce issued an order governing courtroom conduct Tuesday that lays out rules for those attending the trial and what people can expect should they show up at the courthouse.

“Said remote viewing location (in the Madison County Courthouse) will be chosen by the Honorable Dane H. Watkins, Jr., Administrative District Judge of the Seventh Judicial District, and may be changed from time to time as deemed necessary by Judge Watkins due to other Madison County needs,” Boyce wrote in the order.

The public can also attend the trial in-person in the Ada County Courthouse, where an overflow room will be set up for additional seating. Boyce is prohibiting media cameras, live video broadcasts and a live audio feed will not be allowed.

All spectators in Madison and Ada Counties will have to follow the courtroom order, including the following points:

Everyone will be screened through security. Handbags, backpacks and other items are subject to inspection.

Cell phones and other electronic devices must be off or in silent mode. They can not record, photograph or transmit sounds, images or video from the courtroom.

Seating is provided on a first come basis through an online reservation system. Reservations can be made the business day before each trial date.

Attendees may not wear buttons or items that display messages of any kind.

The overflow rooms are being offered “only for the portions of the jury trial that are public, subject to the technological needs and possible periodic interruption(s) due to technological issues,” Boyce wrote.

Daybell is charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan – two of Lori’s children – along with Chad’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

EastIdahoNews.com will be in the courtroom every day when the trial is scheduled to begin April 3. It could last up to ten weeks.

You can read the Madison County Courtroom Conduct Order here and the Ada County Courtroom Conduct Order here.