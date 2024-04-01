Utah man charged with punching 76-year-old who bumped his cart at Walmart - East Idaho News

SANDY, Utah (KSL.com) — A West Jordan man was charged Monday with breaking an elderly man’s jaw at a Sandy Walmart because the man accidentally bumped into his shopping cart.

Enrique Hernandez, 22, is charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony.

On Nov. 3, Sandy police were called to Walmart, 9151 S. Quarry Bend Drive. Officers arrived to find a 76-year-old man who said he had been assaulted.

“(He) stated as he was shopping, he attempted to get past a male later identified as Enrique Hernandez. (The elderly man) accidentally bumped into Hernandez’s cart, and he became upset. A short time later, Hernandez purposefully pushed his cart into (the man’s cart) and was yelling, ‘Move your cart’ repeatedly,” according to charging documents.

Hernandez then punched the man repeatedly until other people in the store intervened, the charges allege. The elderly man suffered a fractured jaw, cuts to his face and swelling, according to prosecutors.