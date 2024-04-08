Woman flown to hospital, man taken by ambulance following crash in Twin Falls County - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle injury collision that occurred Sunday at 10:51 p.m. at the intersection of East 3900 North and SH-50, in Twin Falls County.

A 41-year-old female from American Falls, with a 31-year-old male passenger, from Hansen, was driving eastbound in a 2013 Nissan Altima on East 3900 North. A 56-year-old male from Battle Mountain, Nevada, was driving eastbound in a 2022 Volvo truck on SH-50.

The Nissan crossed the westbound lanes on SH-50 before turning westbound into oncoming traffic in the eastbound lanes, where it collided with the Volvo. The Nissan rolled and came to rest on its wheels in the westbound lane.

The driver of the Nissan was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt. The passenger of the Nissan was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the Volvo was not transported. The driver of the Volvo was wearing a seatbelt.

Both directions of travel on SH-50 were blocked for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.