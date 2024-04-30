You have to see this! Man captures moment mama bear charges his vehicle - East Idaho News

WHAT A SIGHT — A man driving down a road in Alberta, Canada, caught incredible footage of a mama bear doing what they do best — protecting their cubs.

The viral video was filmed by Wade Payne earlier this month. He captured the encounter with the bears while he was on his way to help a friend north of the border in southern Alberta near Waterton Lakes National Park.

“Look at the road, I’ve got four grizzly bears running down the road in front of me,” Payne says in the video.

The video shows a mama bear and her three cubs quickly running off the road and going through a fence. As the man’s vehicle approaches the animals, the sow bear immediately jumps back through the fence and charges at the vehicle.

“She’s not very happy,” he says. “Look at her charging at me.”

The bear runs right towards Payne’s car but doesn’t make contact. Instead, she turns back around and heads straight towards her cubs.

“She was mad,” Payne is heard saying as he watches the bears run off. “That was cool.”