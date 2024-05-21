Man 'seriously injured' in Grand Teton National Park bear encounter - East Idaho News

TETON COUNTY, Wyoming – A man was reportedly injured by a bear in Grand Teton National Park on Sunday.

According to a news release from the Grand Teton National Park Service, a 35-year-old man from Massachusetts was “seriously injured” by a bear near Signal Mountain Summit Road in Moran, Wyoming Sunday afternoon.

Grand Teton National Park rangers and Teton County Search and Rescue personnel provide emergency medical care when they arrived and airlifted the patient via helicopter to an ambulance.

The man was then taken to St. John’s Hospital in Jackson. He is reportedly in stable condition and is expected to recover fully.

Though officials are still investigating, they believe the attack came from a “surprise encounter with two grizzly bears, with one of the bears contacting and injuring the visitor.”

The Signal Mountain Summit Road and Signal Mountain Trail are currently closed to all public entry.

Officials offer the following tips to help prevent a bear encounter:

Never leave your food unattended unless it is properly secured. Keep a clean camp and adhere to all food storage orders. Store all attractants, including coolers, cooking gear, pet food, and toiletries, inside a bear-resistant food locker (i.e. bear box) or a hard-sided vehicle with the windows rolled up. Properly store garbage until you can deposit it into a bear-resistant dumpster. Do not eat or cook in your tent, and never keep food or other scented items in your tent. Please respect all wildlife closure areas. If you see a bear, please give it space. Always stay at least 100 yards away. If you choose to watch or photograph the bear, use a spotting scope, binoculars, or telephoto lens. Park in designated areas, and never block travel lanes. Follow the directions of staff in places where bears are sighted.

