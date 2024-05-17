A Feel Good Friday surprise for a family who helps their neighbors - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about an entire family – living in Pocatello. It said:

Shannon has taught his sons well! Not only have they have shoveled my walk, but I know at least two other people they shovel their walks regularly. One single lady told me they get up at 4 a.m. to shovel her sidewalk and driveway so she can get to work. I have also had people tell me that they have helped them with yard work and other tasks.

Brie is a wonderful cook. She has a home bakery business. Brie will often bring people food when they are sick or after having a baby or surgery. She also takes time to talk to people. Brie really cares about others and serves them according to their needs.

Shannon and Brie have helped me in other ways, but I don’t want to be specific to give away who I am. I just know that their family has been a big help to me and many others!

We decided to surprise the family and thank them for what they’ve done! Watch the video in the player above.