A Feel Good Friday surprise for a group of guys who saved a puppy lost and stuck in a ditch pipe - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a dog that was rescued after finding itself in a precarious situation. The message said:

The entire team at All American Rooter in Blackfoot are amazing. My 7-month-old lab puppy, Sadie, went missing around 8 a.m. on Saturday Jan. 13. My only lead was some tracks that went in to 12 inch buried ditch pipe that runs through our property.

After many calls to friends, it was suggested that I call Jay with All American Rooter to see if they would come out and run their camera through the pipe to see if they could see her. Shortly after talking to Jay and letting him know what was going on, two of his employees came out and ran their camera as far into the pipe as it would go.They scoped it from both sides and two places in the middle. Unfortunately they kept hitting what they thought was mud at one end and the other was so full of muddy water that the camera couldn’t see anything.

After three hours of running the camera through the pipe, we finally decided to pull back the search since we hadn’t found her. At this point I thought she had been stolen. I was devastated. We put out a reward for her safe return in hopes whoever took her would bring her back.

I ugly cried, all day. That evening about 6 p.m., I went out to the garage to get dinner for our other dogs when I heard a faint barking. I went back in the house and told my husband I thought I heard Sadie barking. I know he thought I was crazy and just hearing things but he took a flashlight out to see if he could see her wandering out beyond the fences. He didn’t see her wandering so he decided to shine the flashlight in the pipe one more time. Lo and behold he saw the shine of eye balls about 75 feet into the pipe. He came back in to have me come check the pipe and there she was.

I immediately called Jay again crying and saying over and over, “We found her, she’s in the pipe!” I remember begging him to come help and telling him I’d pay whatever it took to get her out. Jay assured me they would be over as soon as possible.

Within 30 minutes of talking to Jay one of his employees that had been out earlier in the day to help up came back. Jay and his son weren’t too far behind with his machine to start digging her out.

It was a blizzard outside by this time but these amazing men worked as quickly as they could to find her. At approximately 8 p.m., they were able to pull her out.

She was wet, cold and muddy but 100% fine. Without Jay and his team I truly believe she would have frozen to death in that pipe. We tried to pay Jay but he refused. We tried to give them the reward money, once again they refused. They rescued Sadie and didn’t accept payment. They are true heroes in my eyes (and Sadie’s too).

We decided to thank All American Rooter for their efforts and surprised Jay for Feel Good Friday. Check it out in the video player above!