A Feel Good Friday surprise for a woman who has helped rescue over 3,000 animals - East Idaho News

We recently received an email about a woman who spends her life helping animals. It said:

Ronna is the leader of Aiding 2 Adoption, a not-for-profit animal rescue staffed entirely by volunteers. She coordinates all aspects including animal intake, fostering, and adoption as well as transfers with other rescues. Once a week, her house is used as a vet clinic for all animals in the program. She also washes all the extremely dirty laundry from our rescues on display at our local Petsmart and Petco. While all of our volunteers are necessary for our mission, we could not do it without Ronna.

We decided to surprise Ronna and thank her for all she’s done! Check out the video in the player above.