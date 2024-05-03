American Falls man charged in alleged 2018 sexual assault of a child - East Idaho News

POWER COUNTY — A man police say sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl faces a felony charge.

Jesus Perez-Yepez, 37, has been charged with one count of lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16, court records show.

Nov. 22, 2023

Power County deputies spoke with a father and mother at the Power County Sheriff’s Office about a reported sexual battery, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The couple said their 15-year-old daughter had recently opened up to them about sexual assaults that occurred when she was around 9 years old. The victim told them she remembered at least three instances in which Perez-Yepez put his hands in her pants and “attempt(ed) penetration, the affidavit says.

Power County detectives conducted a follow-up interview with the parents of the victim five days later.

The victim’s mother told the detective she did not know Perez-Yepez, but provided his address.

Dec. 20, 2023

The victim was interviewed by a child therapist at a facility in Pocatello. During the interview, she said she had previously told a cousin and a neighbor about the sexual abuse but only recently informed her parents.

She then described the first incident, saying she occasionally played with Perez-Yepez’s children. One of the times she was at their house, the victim told the interviewer, Perez-Yepez had her sit on his lap to read a book. While she was sitting on his lap, Perez-Yepez put his hands inside her pants. The victim said she didn’t know what to do, so she continued reading her book.

The victim then described the other incidents. Detectives noted in police reports the victim did not use Perez-Yepez’s name, despite knowing it.

During the interview, the victim said she knew of another neighborhood girl who had been touched similarly by Perez-Yepez. Police reports do not indicate when she spoke with the other girl.

After learning about the other girl, the victim said she text messaged a “hotline” hoping it would help her speak with her parents about what happened.

Feb. 27

Detectives spoke with Perez-Yepez, with assistance from a Blackfoot police detective.

During the interview, Perez-Yepez said he did recall neighborhood children coming to his home but could not remember their names.

As questions were directed toward the accusation of sexual assault, detectives noted in reports seeing Perez-Yepez suffering symptoms of an increased heart rate.

After first saying he did not touch the victim inappropriately, Perez-Yepez said he was “just playing” when he touched her over her clothes. Asked if he had done anything similar with other children, Perez-Yepez told the detectives he had not.

March 4

Detectives conducted a follow-up interview with the victim and her mother. During that second interview, the victim said she did not recall the date of the assaults but recalled it being summer. She told the detectives she believed it was the summer 2018.

After gathering more details about the assaults, the detectives forwarded all information to the Power County Prosecutor’s Office.

While details about his arrest are not provided in the affidavit, court records show the charge was filed on April 24.

Perez-Yepez is currently being held at the Power County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Though Perez-Yepez has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Perez-Yepez would face up to life in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge Paul Laggis.