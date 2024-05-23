Blackfoot man sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape, sexual battery - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A man found guilty of raping a minor following a jury trial has been sent to prison.

Dreshawn Layne Metz, 21, was found guilty of a felony for rape by overcoming resistance and a misdemeanor for sexual battery following a November trial.

At a Tuesday hearing, Metz was sentenced to a term of six to 20 years in prison for the rape charge by District Judge Darren Simpson, court records show. He received one year in prison for the sexual battery charge, which will be served concurrently with the longer prison term.

Metz was arrested in October 2022 following reports that he attempted to rape an underage girl.

The victim told police Metz snuck into her home and bed, then kissed and groped her despite her attempts to stop him. The victim’s father came home while Metz was in the house and forced him out.

While speaking with officers, the victim said she had previously been raped by Metz.

During an interview, Metz gave officers permission to search his phone but said he did not know where the phone was.

Officers eventually found the phone under the victim’s bed.

In addition to the prison sentence, toward which Metz received credit for 15 days time served, he was ordered to pay $11,603 in fees and fines.