Boise teacher initiated ‘sexual relationship’ with student, complaint alleges - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A state commission will soon decide whether to revoke a former Boise School District teacher’s license after he was accused of initiating a “sexual relationship” with a high school student and acting inappropriately toward others.

Bob Clark, who was employed by the district as a PE teacher, had “sexual relations” with at least one high school student, according to an administrative complaint filed against Clark and obtained by the Idaho Statesman. The complaint was first reported by Idaho EdNews.

The state’s chief certification officer requested that Clark’s teaching certifications be revoked by the Idaho Professional Standards Commission, which investigates potential violations of the law or of Idaho’s ethics code for educators. The commission is expected to vote on what discipline the educator should face in the coming months.

Clark previously served as the Boise High football coach for 13 years before he resigned from that role in 2016 to “pursue other interests,” according to previous Statesman reporting. He resigned from the district in May 2023, according to the district.

The state complaint alleged that Clark exhibited “inappropriate flirtatious behavior” during his time as a teacher. It says he didn’t maintain appropriate boundaries with students and offered special treatment or “overly friendly behavior” with at least one student.

The complaint provided few other details. Clark did not respond to a request for comment.

Boise School District spokesperson Ryan Hill said district officials began looking into the allegations as soon as it learned about them from a former student and reported the claims to police. Clark, who at the time was making $81,000 a year, resigned while he was under investigation, and the district turned over all of the information to the Professional Standards Commission, Hill said.

Clark has a standard instructional certificate, effective from Sept. 1, 2023, through 2028, according to the complaint.

Clark’s conduct violated principles of the code of ethics adopted by the State Board of Education, which require educators to maintain professional relationships with their students and follow federal, state and local education statutes, according to the complaint.

Unprofessional relationships with students could include “soliciting any sexual act from any minor or any student regardless of age” and “soliciting, encouraging, or consummating a romantic relationship” with a student, according to the ethics code. A teacher could also violate the ethics code by having inappropriate contact with a student or having a personal relationship with a student that could undermine professional boundaries.

Clark had 30 days to respond to the complaint, but did not file a response.

The commission generally upholds the recommendation from the chief certification officer, but it has the authority to make a different decision, said Annette Schwab, the ethics and background checks coordinator at the State Department of Education.