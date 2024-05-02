Bonneville Republicans holding forum Thursday night and Precinct Committee Officer Open House on May 16 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Republican Central Committee is hosting a “2024 Republican Primary Candidate Forum” in preparation for the upcoming primary election on May 21.

Members of the public are invited to attend at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the Snake River Events Center inside the Shilo Inn.

At least 10 candidates are expected to participate.

“We will not be going through a moderator,” said Diane Jensen, first vice chairwoman of the central committee. “All of the questions will be coming directly from the audience. So they will be questions that concern audience members the most.”

The candidates participating represent all contested races except for precinct committee officers, she said.

“The upcoming Republican Primary is a private party nomination process,” according to a party news release. “… We invite all candidates to join us so that they can be transparent and share their views with potential voters. We encourage all Republican primary voters to attend in order to learn about these candidates and make an informed decision on May 21st.”

Precinct Committee Officer Open House

An additional Precinct Committee Officer Open House will be held at 7 p.m. May 16 at the Shilo Inn.

“That will be for any precinct committee officer candidates that want to be there,” Jensen said. “They’ll be available to meet their constituents and answer questions or just get to know people. It’s a very informal open house type.”