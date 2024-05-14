Construction on new water line beginning on Idaho Falls street Tuesday - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will soon begin a project to replace existing water service lines on a section of First Street.

Crews expect to commence construction on May 14. To complete the construction, traffic in sections of First Street between Woodruff Avenue and 25th East (Hitt Road) will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Traffic control patterns will change throughout the duration of the project as crews work to update individual service lines.

The waterline replacement project on First Street is scheduled to be completed this summer.

The City of Idaho Falls regularly replaces and updates waterlines yearly throughout different city sections as part of the ongoing water system maintenance. Providing reliable, safe drinking water is of the utmost importance to Idaho Falls Water Division staff. This maintenance project will ensure residents in the area have well-functioning water lines for years to come.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zones.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact the Idaho Falls Water Division at (208) 612-8471.