Country music legend Neal McCoy answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Neal McCoy is a country music legend who has released ten albums and multiple hit songs including ‘Wink,’ ‘No Doubt About It’ and others.

I recently spoke with Neal and asked him the following questions:

You have said the Pledge of Allegiance every day and invite your Facebook followers to join in. Where did you come up with this idea and how long have you been doing it?

What is your favorite thing about being a performer?

I live in Idaho and we are famous for our potatoes. Have you ever been here and what’s your favorite way to have a potato?

What is the best and most difficult part about being famous?

If you could perform with anyone, who would it be?

What is the biggest thing you’ve learned as a performer?

Could you share a piece of advice that might help me and our audience?

Watch my entire interview with Neal in the video player above

