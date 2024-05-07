Early voting begins in Idaho for 2024 primary election - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Early voting in the 2024 Idaho primary election began Monday in locations across the state.

Although the day of the primary election is May 21, Idahoans can vote at early voting sites across the state until May 17, according to a press release issued by the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office.

A list of Idaho counties offering early voting is available online through the redesigned Vote Idaho website run by the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office.

Idaho offers same-day voter registration to people who participate in early voting or to people to vote in-person on the day of the primary election, May 21.

In addition to early voting and in-person voting on the day of the primary election, Idahoans may also choose to vote by absentee ballot. Friday is the deadline to request an absentee ballot before the May 21 primary election, and all absentee ballots must be received by the local county elections office by the time the polls close at 8 p.m. local time on May 21. Voters may also request an absentee ballot by visiting the Vote Idaho website.

“Idaho voters can take advantage of early voting, voting absentee or voting on Election Day. No matter what method you choose, I encourage Idahoans to make their voices heard and vote in the May 21st primary election,” Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane said in a written statement.