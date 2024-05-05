East Idaho News honored with 12 awards from the Idaho Press Club - East Idaho News

East Idaho News honored with 12 awards from the Idaho Press ClubPublished at
BOISE — The EastIdahoNews.com team was honored with twelve Idaho Press Club awards during a banquet at the Boise Centre Saturday night.
Journalists from across the state gathered for the annual banquet as the Best of 2023 winners were announced in multiple video, audio, photography, print and other media categories.
Awards presented to EastIdahoNews.com include:
- First place – Feature Photography (Serious) – Jordan Wood – Honoring a fallen friend
- First place – Serious Feature Report (TV) – Andrea Olson – Injured trooper reflects on career
- First place – Sports News Story (TV) – Andrea Olson, Jordan Wood – Competing at the Junior Olympics
- First place – Outdoor / Environment Report (TV) – Nate Eaton, Jordan Wood – Testing for radon
- First place – Health / Medical Report (TV) – Andrea Olson – Doctor reflects on career following terminal disease diagnosis
- First place – Crime / Court Report (TV) – Nate Eaton, Jordan Wood – Funeral Home Horror
- First place – Best Online-Only Video Feature Story – Nate Eaton, Jordan Wood – Trip of a Lifetime
- First place – Best Use of Social Media – Nate Eaton – Vallow Trial Tweets
- Second place – Media Innovation Award – Nate Eaton – Courtroom Insider
- Second place – General News Report (TV) – Andrea Olson, Jordan Wood – Trapped under a garbage truck
- Third place – Serious Feature Report (Daily) – Kalama Hines – “Baby, I love you”
- Third place – Crime / Courts Report (Daily) – Kalama Hines – ‘Last-chance’ program helps drug addicts recover and win
EastIdahoNews.com reporter David Pace was also honored with a second place award in the General Excellence – Print category for his work at the Post Register.
