East Idaho News honored with 12 awards from the Idaho Press Club - East Idaho News

BOISE — The EastIdahoNews.com team was honored with twelve Idaho Press Club awards during a banquet at the Boise Centre Saturday night.

Journalists from across the state gathered for the annual banquet as the Best of 2023 winners were announced in multiple video, audio, photography, print and other media categories.

Awards presented to EastIdahoNews.com include:

EastIdahoNews.com reporter David Pace was also honored with a second place award in the General Excellence – Print category for his work at the Post Register.

