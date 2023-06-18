Shelley teen will compete at the Junior Olympics in Taekwondo - East Idaho News

SHELLEY — A 15-year-old Shelley girl is headed to compete in the Junior Olympics this summer with her skills in Taekwondo.

Sara Buffett is competing in the AAU Junior Olympic Games in Des Moines, Iowa, which is scheduled for July 26 through August 5. It’s her first time ever going to the Junior Olympics. Sara is excited and looking forward to it.

“Nervous, definitely, but I think I am going to do good. I have been practicing pretty hard,” Sara said. “What I am going to Junior Olympics for is Poomsae, so forms doing different patterns of moves.”

Sara started the Korean martial art five years ago at Elemental Taekwondo in Shelley with her mom. Her two older sisters started Taekwondo two years ago and her little half-brother is in classes.

Marci Buffet (Sara’s mother), left, and Sara’s two sisters Christina and Ivy along with Sara. | Courtesy Marci Buffett

“We have lots of different stuff that we do, like we have self-defense. Lots of different kicks that we learn and forms,” Sara explained.

One of her favorite parts of Taekwondo is how it has taught her about self-love, self-respect and respecting others.

“I have gotten so much more confidence from doing Taekwondo than I ever could have thought that I would have,” she said.

Sara has worked hard to compete in the Junior Olympics.

When she started Taekwondo years ago, she was a lot different.

“She was one of the most quietest, most shy person that you can imagine. Her mom had to bribe her with ice cream to get her to come to class and thankfully, she loved it and she has blossomed. It has been amazing to see her transformation,” said Brett Starks, master instructor at Elemental Taekwondo.

Master Instructor Brett Starks and Sara Buffet at Elemental Taekwondo. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Master Starks said that Sara is a completely different person than what she used to be and she is an example to others.

“She is so confident and she is an example to so many other kids, other adults, anybody who has struggled with their self-image, look to Sara to see how they can become. It’s really awesome to see her become who she is,” he said.

He said through Taekwondo, people find their potential, true selves and learn what they are capable of.

Master Starks explained there’s a belt system where students start at a white belt and progress through different colors until they become a black belt. There are nine degrees for a black belt, Master Starks says, and Sara is a second-degree black belt.

In the beginning, Master Starks says Sara was not interested in competing in tournaments.

“As she pushed herself and saw what she was capable of, she eventually wanted to see how she did compared to other people and four or five years later now, she’s going to the Junior Olympics! She is nationally ranked. She was ranked fourth place at Nationals last year,” Master Starks said.

Sara qualified this year for the AAU Taekwondo Nationals in Fort Lauderdale, Florida which is scheduled for July 2 to July 9. It’s her third time competing in Nationals. She will be sparring and doing Poomsae.

Marci Buffett, Sara’s mom and Sara Buffett. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

“When I first qualified for Nationals two years ago, it went rough. I didn’t place anything at all and so I decided to get even more dedicated to Taekwondo,” Sara explained.

Sara is so dedicated, she started teaching Taekwondo. She teaches kids of all ages at Elemental Taekwondo on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. She also helps in the adult classes.

When she first began, Master Starks said she was in a leadership program where she became a junior leader. She helped with classes and held targets, lead warm-ups and stretches.

“I really liked teaching. It was lots of fun so I decided to try better to teach. I took the time to get better at teaching and just last year, I actually became a paid employee for being an assistant instructor. So I help out with lots of the classes,” Sara said. “I love teaching. It’s like, I can be there for people like my instructor was there for me and help them through the hard times.”

Master Starks is proud of her. She knows the curriculum that’s taught in Taekwondo and he thinks she will do well at the Junior Olympics.

“She is our youngest instructor being only 15 years old and she does a fantastic job,” Master Starks said. “It’s awesome to have her on our team.”

Sara has already accomplished a lot as a teenager and she has big hopes for the future since Taekwondo is very much a part of her life.

“I am actually hoping one day to open up my own Dojang someplace … in a different state, wherever I decide to settle down,” Sara said.