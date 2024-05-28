Falling Idaho gas prices fuel start of summer driving - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – For Idaho drivers, there’s more good news at the pump.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.75, which is five cents cheaper than a week ago, 18 cents less than a month ago, and eight cents less than a year ago.

The national average currently sits at $3.59 per gallon, which is a penny less than a week ago and seven cents less than a month ago, but a penny more than a year ago.

This week, Idaho fell from 9th to 10th in the country for most expensive fuel behind California ($5.12), Hawaii ($4.78), Washington ($4.55), Oregon ($4.30), Nevada ($4.30), Alaska ($4.28), Illinois ($4.04), Arizona ($3.84), and Pennsylvania ($3.76). Thirty-seven of the 50 states saw prices drop this week.

“Over Memorial Day weekend, a record 38.4 million Americans took a road trip, but stability on the supply side has kept gas prices in check,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Crude oil has been at or below $80 per barrel for the entire month of May, and refineries have also been performing fairly well. But crude oil and gasoline supplies could tighten as the school year ends and as more families start to travel, bringing steady demand and higher prices with them.”

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $80 per barrel, which is about the same as a week ago and $3 less than a month ago, but $11 more than a year ago. Crude oil makes up more than half of the price of finished gasoline.

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of May 8, compared with one month ago:

Boise – $3.80 (-20 cents)

Coeur d’Alene – $3.73 (-13 cents)

Franklin – $3.55 (-40 cents)

Idaho Falls – $3.57 (-29 cents)

Lewiston – $3.67 (-19 cents)

Pocatello – $3.70 (-26 cents)

Rexburg – $3.77 (-10 cents)

Twin Falls – $3.77 (-14 cents)

For more information, click here or visit the AAA Fuel Price Finder.