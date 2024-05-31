Firefighters respond to shop fire involving pile of lumber near Blackfoot  - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Crews responded to a fire after a pile of lumber was burning and flames were going into the back of a large shop near Blackfoot.

The incident happened on Thursday after 11:50 a.m. The Blackfoot Fire Department was dispatched to the structure fire in the area of 615 West in Riverside.

Firefighters were told that the shop — which is detached from the home — was on fire with multiple vehicles inside, a news release said.

Once firefighters arrived, they found a “pile of lumber burning and flames extending into the back of a large shop.” Crews began an “aggressive fire attack” with multiple hose lines, preventing the fire from spreading further to the shop. They also extinguished the wood pile.

Blackfoot Fire Chief Bryon Howell told EastIdahoNews.com that nobody was in the shop when the fire started, and there were no injuries.

Howell said the fire was caused by the homeowners burning yard debris. He said the total cost of the damages to the building is unknown.

“Just be very cautious of any debris fires near or around buildings or wood piles and watch the winds,” Howell said. “I know we had not substantial winds but some pretty good wind gusts yesterday.”