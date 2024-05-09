Friday is the deadline to request an absentee ballot for Idaho's primary election - East Idaho News

(Idaho Capital Sun) — Friday is the last day to request an absentee ballot in Idaho for the upcoming May 21 primary election.

The deadline is in place to ensure there is enough time to mail absentee ballots to voters, allow voters to fill them out and return the completed ballots to county elections officials before polls close at 8 p.m. local time on May 21, the day of the primary election.

Registered Idaho voters can request an absentee ballot online for free using the newly redesigned Vote Idaho website run by the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office.

This year’s primary election in Idaho will go a long way toward shaping government at the local, state and national level for years to come.

This year’s primary election ballots will feature county races like county commissioner and sheriff, local precinct committeeman elections, congressional races and legislative races. This year, all 105 seats in the Idaho Legislature are up for election.

If voters are not already registered to vote or would prefer to vote in person, they can vote in person during the May 21 primary election or during early voting that is offered at locations around the state through May 17. Idaho offers same-day voter registration for voters who participate in early voting or who vote in-person on the day of the primary election.

On the day of the primary election, polls will be open across the state for in-person voting from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., local time.

“Idaho voters can take advantage of early voting, voting absentee or voting on Election Day. No matter what method you choose, I encourage Idahoans to make their voices heard and vote in the May 21 primary election,” Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane said in a written statement.

Voters can also visit the Vote Idaho website to review which legislative and congressional districts they live in, double-check their voter registration status or find their polling location.

The winners of the May 21 primary election will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.