Get ready to celebrate pop culture at Idaho Falls Retro X2 event - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Retro X is returning for its second year to celebrate pop culture.

The two-day Comic Con-style and family-friendly event will take place May 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Elks Lodge No. 1087, at 640 E. Elva Street. More than 70 vendors will be selling vintage and retro collectibles, toys, comics, video games and more.

“We have all kinds of different fandoms represented,” said Phillip Langston, who is co-creator of Retro X, along with Brandon Kimball.

The items for sale will range from ’80s toys — including “Star Wars,” “Transformers,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Masters of the Universe” and “GI Joe” — to more modern toys such as “Marvel Legends,” Funko Pop! and Plushies. Some vendors will be selling vintage video games, consoles and accessories from Nintendo and SEGA, as well as modern gaming systems.

Adam Forsgren, EastIdahoNews.com file photo

Adam Forsgren, EastIdahoNews.com file photo

There will be 3D-printed items, leather work, whimsical crafts, crocheted stuffies, sports and non-sports trading cards, LEGO, die-cast cars and a wide variety of anime collectibles.

“Last year, we had in an eight-hour show that was grass-roots marketing. We literally had four months to put it together. We ended up with 2,300 people,” Langston said of the event, which was first held at the Idaho Falls Rec Center. “It was packed.”

Community members at Retro X. | Courtesy Phillip Langston

This year, the convention will be in a new location and feature two celebrity guests who have never been to east Idaho — Kathy Garver and Stephanie Nadolny.

Langston said Garver has been in the movie industry since she was little and that people at the event will best know her for being the voice of Firestar in “Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends.” Nadolny voiced Goku and Gohan as well as other characters for the “Dragon Ball Z” T.V. series, video game and movies.

“(Nadolny) was rated in the top-10 best guests for anime because she also sings. So she’ll go up on stage and sing anime songs, and (it) gets people excited,” Langston said. “She is going to bring a lot of energy.”

Jeff Cox, “Garbage Pail Kids” sketch artist, will also be at the convention.

“He’s a really awesome artist,” Langston said. “He’ll be there signing ‘Garbage Pail Kids’ stuff.”

The event will have a tattoo artist, a panel room, the 501st Legion “Star Wars” costuming group, characters from Storybook Parties Idaho and food vendors.

A cosplay contest will also be held with over $2,000 in cash and prizes being given away. Those interested in participating in the cosplay contest are asked to sign up online for the contest. Three local professional cosplayers will be the judges of the contest.

“I hope (people) have a really good time and learn there’s all kinds of different things out there to enjoy,” Langston mentioned.

He hopes the community will continue to support this event, as they want to bring in a bigger celebrity next year but can only do so if they have the community’s support.

Tickets to the event are $10 per person (children 10 and under are free) or $20 daily for a family pass. You’ll receive $2 off your ticket if you bring a can of food with you to donate to the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket, or tickets can be bought online here.

Children on stage at Retro X. | Courtesy Phillip Langston