Here's where you can cast your ballot in Tuesday's primary election - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The primary election kicks off Tuesday and polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

EastIdahoNews.com sent questionnaires to candidates running in local races. You can learn about their platforms and read their responses to the questions here.

Information on where you can vote is available here. To learn more about voting identification requirements, click here or contact your county clerk’s office if you have questions.

EastIdahoNews.com will be working late to provide complete election coverage. Up-to-the-second results will be posted as they come in Tuesday evening.