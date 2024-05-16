Horman, Coletti, Smith and others square off in 'Super Thursday' candidate forum - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Eight candidates will be jockeying for your vote at tonight’s “Super Thursday” candidate forum for Legislative District 32.

Sean Crystal, Kelly Golden and Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen, R-Idaho Falls, will share the stage in the race for House Seat A. They will be followed by Sean Coletti, Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, and Bryan Smith who are vying for House Seat B. Finally, Sen. Kevin Cook and Keith Newberry, who are competing for Idaho Senate, will dive into their positions.

The forum, sponsored by the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber, represents a final chance to hear from candidates prior to the May 21 primary. It starts at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 16 at the Tingey Auditorium at University Place.

The candidates will each have one minute to respond to a series of questions provided by the Chamber, in addition to making two minute opening and closing statements.

The public is encouraged to come and participate.

Rep. Wendy Horman, left, Sean Coletti and Bryan Smith

Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen, left, Sean Crystal and Kelly Golden | Courtesy photos

It will be livestreamed on EastIdahoNew.com’s YouTube page under the LIVE tab.

To learn more about other candidates running for office, check out our “Super Thursday” forum videos from May 9.

Part I includes candidates Randy Neal and John Malek for Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney. It also features Debra Haacke, Barrett Hillier, Alan Steel and Michelle Mallard running for Bonneville County Commissioner.

Part II showcases Legislative District 33 candidates Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, and Bryan Scholz for Idaho Senate and Rep. Marco Erickson, R-Idaho Falls, and Jilene Burger for House Seat B. District 35 candidates Sen. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, Rep. Josh Wheeler, R-Ammon, and Brett Skidmore wind up the evening. Harris’ challenger Doug Toomer was unable to attend due to his daughter’s graduation.