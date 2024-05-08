Incumbent Clark County commissioner Nick Hillman facing Lane Grover in upcoming election - East Idaho News

CLARK COUNTY — Incumbent Nick Hillman is being challenged in the upcoming primary election for the Clark County Commissioner District 1 seat.

Running against Hillman is Lane Grover. The primary election is May 21.

To learn more about the candidate’s platform, EastIdahoNews.com asked the candidates to answer the same eight questions. Hillman did not respond to the questionnaire but Grover’s unedited responses, which were required to be 250 words or less, are listed below.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Grover: I am married to Rachael Grover. We have 5 children. I work at FMP. I went to Vo Tech apprentice program for Electrical Apprentice. I volunteer as a coach in flag football in our local community. We stay active with our kids in the community with 4-H and other activities. This is my first time running for a elected position.

Why are you seeking political office? Briefly explain your political platform.

Grover: I grew up in this community and know how great of a place it is to live in and want to keep it a great safe place to raise families and learn more ways to keep the community strong.

What areas in your county need immediate improvement? What actions will you take to address those needs?

Grover: Improvements and needs in the community are the reason I want to be in this position to understand them better and help in ways that I can.

What are the greatest longterm challenges facing people in your county? What is your plan to meet those challenges?

Grover: Keeping the community strong and together. Working with everyone to keep a clean safe growing community.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Grover: Listening to peoples opinions and working with the other commissioners to find solutions for issues that arise within the community.

What parts of the county budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget that cuts could be made?

Grover: Unsure at this time but would like to understand more to help make those decisions.

What is the role of local media in your community? How can county officials work to have a better relationship with the media?

Grover: To keep people informed on the things that are happening in the community. Working with media on events, activities and things that are happening in the community.

Voter turnout and participation continues to be low in Idaho. What efforts can be made to stimulate greater voter involvement in elections and government?

Grover: Keeping the community informed on when elections are and understanding what a difference there vote can do to impact the community.