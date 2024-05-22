Incumbent Jeff Gardner wins in election and will remain the Bingham County sheriff - East Idaho News

BINGHAM COUNTY — Incumbent Jeff Gardner will continue to be the sheriff in Bingham County after he won the race against his opponent, Jimmy Barbre.

Results showed that Gardner had 5,718 votes, and Barbre had 1,096 votes in the Republican primary. No other contenders have filed for the general election.

The sheriff’s position is a four-year term.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Gardner about his win, and we have included his entire unedited statement below.

Citizens of Bingham County,

I write this letter in a spirit of immense gratitude for your support. I have many people to thank, but I would first like to start off thanking my Heavenly Father for blessing me with the opportunity to live in this great free nation and to have such a meaningful career serving the public in law enforcement.

Next I’d like to thank my wonderful wife and kids for standing by my side and putting up with my aspirations to serve in this capacity. It is often them who make the sacrifice when the demands of this position come calling. That is how they serve you, and they never complain.

I’d next like to thank my other family, friends, their families and their friends, my colleagues and peers at the County, and all my community partners in Police, Fire, EMS, the schools. I’m surely missing more.

I can’t forget all of the great leaders, mentors, and co-workers in my law enforcement career thus far and those I had the pleasure of working with as a Security Police Officer at the INL. Some are still with me and many have retired. Some are no longer with us. You are all my brothers and sisters. This includes all the other Idaho Sheriff’s, especially my Tri-County Sheriff’s Association partners.

Without question, I have to thank my team. Leadership is a beautiful thing in action. I have come to realize I am only just one man. I have learned a very humbling lesson over the years, which is I need the brave men and women that serve in the Sheriff’s Office more than they need me. It is an honor to be your delegate to lead them. I pledge to do all I can to ensure they remain a cohesive team of professionals ready to serve you. They are some of the very best out there and when it comes to sharing a shoulder patch with them, the honor is all mine.

To my honorable counterpart in this election, Jim Barbre, I say thank you for remaining professional, respectful, and making me earn it. Having the chance to speak to you and your family reminds me of all the great people we have in this County. I wish you all the very best and appreciate the level of patriotism you display and the level of support you have for Law Enforcement.

To those that used their voice and their vote and didn’t select me as your candidate:

I want you to know that I understand that is a part of the process that makes this nation so great. I’ve served nearly 30 years in Law Enforcement without personal bias and I don’t plan on starting now. Though I might not have been your candidate, I want you to know that I will serve you all the same as your elected Sheriff. Politics have been far and wide in the recent past, but they have no place when it comes to the level of commitment this office has for you or the level of professionalism that you receive. Your trust will still be our mission, and it is my pleasure to serve you.

Thank You All

Sheriff Jeff Gardner

We have reached out to Barbre for a statement once the results were available but have been unsuccessful. We will update this story if he gets back to us.

According to the Bingham County elections office, the county had 33% voter turnout including early voting. 7,529 total ballots were cast, and there were about 22,000 registered voters.

In May 2022, Bingham County had 7,895 ballots cast which was 34.5% voter turnout with around 22,500 voters.

Click here for election coverage.

RELATED | Incumbent Jeff Gardner running against Jimmy Barbre for Bingham County sheriff