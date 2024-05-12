Incumbent Matthew Bundy is being challenged by Rob Beiswenger for District 8 seat - East Idaho News

CUSTER COUNTY — Incumbent Matthew Bundy is being challenged by Rob Beiswenger for District 8 State Representative Seat A.

District 8 encompasses Elmore, Valley, Boise, and Custer Counties.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each county candidate. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less. EastIdahoNews.com is publishing the answers in their entirety and without grammatical or style editing. Beiswenger did not respond to the questionnaire.

The primary election is May 21.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Bundy: I have tried to lead a life of service. I was very fortunate to be able to become a commissioned officer in the US Air Force right out of college. I learned many things, but the Air Force slogan of “Service before Self” has really become a part of my life. After 20 years in the military, I started teaching high school and that has given me the opportunity to really connect with my community and get a feel for what the people are thinking. I have been married for 40 years and I have three wonderful children and 6 grandchildren.

About ten years ago, I got involved in community committees and became involved in the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development. This led to a seat on the City Council, and we grew the city in many ways. I then ran for and was elected to the Idaho House of Representatives, and I have been blessed with the opportunity to be on the Appropriations Committee and be a part of helping to construct a balanced, fiscally responsible state budget. I would love to continue in the House and hopefully earn a leadership position.

Why are you seeking political office? Briefly explain your political platform.

What are the greatest challenges facing people and communities in your district? What is your plan to meet those challenges?

Bundy: District 8 is a very diverse area. We need to continue to give our rural communities the help they need maintain their infrastructure and public school facilities. We have started to address the state’s role in school facilities with HB 521 this year. We also passed legislation that will reduce the local property tax burdens. The upkeep in roads and bridges is also a major concern in our counties. The legislature has done a lot the last two sessions to address out deferred maintenance needs and to address these needs.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Bundy: I spend time every day answering emails and returning phone messages. When a constituent reaches out to me with a personal email or call, I will respond. District 8 is the largest geographic legislative district in the state. I am on the road most weekends and at least an additional time or two per month in the summer. I use mail and newsletters to stay in touch. During the legislative session, I have meetings almost daily with people from Elmore, Boise, Valley, and Custer Counties.

What parts of the state budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget that cuts could be made?

Bundy: As a member of the House budget committee, I can honestly say we go through the budgets using a very precise process. Public education continues to be a big part of the budget. I feel we need to adequately fund education. Educating our youth is securing the future of Idaho. I have been through four budget cycles, and I can honestly say we are running in many ways a very functional and no-nonsense budget. All requests are fully vetted and we ensure we are spending taxpayer money in a very careful manner.

Are you currently working on any legislation or have ideas for bills that you feel are vital to the future of Idaho? Please provide details.

Bundy: I feel we need a better education funding system. We are looking at a per student funding formula that adds weights to certain students. We know it costs more to educate certain children and that rural schools to not have the benefit of larger populations and an industrial tax base. The weights would even out the funding formula for all types of districts.

Have you seen any mistakes made by the Idaho Legislature in recent years? How would you work to correct these errors?

Bundy: I believe the partisan politics have gotten worse and there is a considerable influence on legislators from organizations from put side the State of Idaho. I would like us to focus on the issues that affect Idaho and continue to govern the way we have for generations here in Idaho.

What is the most important issue facing Idahoans? What is a legislator’s role in meeting or addressing that issue?

Bundy: Maintaining out Idaho culture is key. I moved here 25 years ago as a member of the military. I knew I wanted to stay here and become a part of this great state. I think we need to hold on to a sense of history even as we become the fastest growing state in the country. Agriculture is key to the Idaho economy and we want to make sure we maintain our traditional industries. Agriculture, business, logging. Tourism. High tech are some of the industries that we need to allow to continue to thrive and grow our economy.