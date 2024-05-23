LIVE UPDATES | Defense expected to rest on day 29 of Chad Daybell trial - East Idaho News

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE CHAD DAYBELL TRIAL

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE TRIAL LIVE

Please excuse the typos. These are live updates from the courtroom.

8:52 a.m. He lists of the body parts that are missing – her arms, legs, a large portion of the ribs. Boyce asks Prior for a quick sidebar.

8:50 a.m. Bartelink prepared a report on their findings. “We found there were certain areas of Tylee Ryan’s remains that were absent,” Bartelink says. Prior shows an illustration of a skeleton on the scene. He asks Bartelink to point out parts of Tylee that were not recovered.

8:48 a.m. Bartelink went with two colleagues to the Rexburg Police Department to analyze Tylee’s remains in December. The three forensic anthropologists spent a day analyzing and identifying the remains.

8:45 a.m. Bartelink has testified in 7-8 trials. Prior contacted Bartelink’s office to identify the remains of Tylee Ryan.

8:43 a.m. Bartelink has learned about burned human remains and has personally assisted on over 100 burn remains cases. He assisted in the World Trade Center identification efforts and his team is the main team who does fire victim recovery for wildfire victims in California.

8:41 a.m. Bartelink us a professor of anthropology at Chico State University. He is the director of the CSU-Chico Human Identification Laboratory. Prior asks him to explain his professional background.

8:38 a.m. Jurors have taken their seats. Prior calls his next witness – Dr. Eric Bartelink.

8:35 a.m. Prosecutors Lindsey Blake, Rob Wood, Ingrid Batey and Rocky Wixom are seated at their table. There are around 20-30 people in the gallery today. Boyce is on the bench.

8:22 a.m. In the courtroom and the bailiff reminds everyone not to take photos or record in the courtroom or in the courthouse. No hats or sunglasses can be worn in the courtroom. Chad Daybell is wearing a blue dress shirt with a red tie. He is seated next to Prior and they are whispering to each other.

8:20 a.m. It’s day 29 of Chad Daybell’s trial and defense attorney John Prior is expected to rest this morning. Rocky Wixom said yesterday that prosecutors intend to call rebuttal witnesses for 1.5-2 days.